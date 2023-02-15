Thursday, February 19, 1948

Again, for the sake of the record, let it be put down that the ice broke up on last Saturday, Valentine’s Day. There was high water and a big flow of heavy ice, but all moved out with no damage nor inconvenience.

My friend, Will Boggs, was home over the weekend from Shavers Cheat, where he works on the railway. Stepping off the track into the regular snow last week, his jacket pockets filled with snow. I asked what could a man do on the track anyway?

Why, clean off the snow for more to fall in!

Politics

Glenn Shinaberry has filed with the Circuit Clerk his intention of seeking the Democratic nomination for House of Delegates from Pocahontas County. He is a successful teacher and saw much service in World War II.

Squire W. R. Pierson, of Huntersville, came in to tell me he is now of a mind to seek the Republican nomination for House of Delegates.

On Saturday, Elmer Workman, of the Levels District, filed with the Circuit Clerk, Grady Moore, his intention of offering for the Republican nomination for Sheriff of Pocahontas County. His deputies are Williard Kelly, of Frost, office; Howard McElwee, of Marlinton, Jailor; Norman H. Alderman, of Huntersville, and Harry Wanless, of Cass, field deputies.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Golden Arbogast, of Dunmore, a daughter, named Madonna Guinn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gayle A Hoover, of Hillsboro, a son, named Laverne Gayle.

DEATHS

Miss Lena McLaughlin, aged 38 years, died at the home of her brother, Don McLaughlin, in Ravenna, Ohio. On Saturday, her body was laid to rest in the Dunmore Cemetery…

Mrs. Virginia Bell Johnson, aged 79 years, died at her home in Cass. On Saturday, her body was laid to rest in the Wanless Cemetery…

Roy Albert Snyder, aged 67 years, died at his home in Durbin. His body was laid in the Bethel Cemetery near Durbin on Friday afternoon. For 28 years, the deceased had been janitor of the Durbin School.

Arlie Rexrode, aged 60 years, died at his home at Arbovale. Burial was in Arbovale cemetery. He is survived by his wife and a large family of grown children.

FIELD NOTES

Up to date, I have heard of four head of beavers taken this open season. Two 30 pounders were caught at the head of the Greenbrier River by a state trapper. Then Lawrence Workman, down Burnside way, caught two 70-pound beavers in the Greenbrier. The ice has been so thick on most streams the beavers have been living on winter stores, without coming out for logging operations, to get caught in traps set in their skidways.

Since the above was written, a State trapper was in town with three beavers he trapped on Cranberry.

Cousin Charlie Cleek used to tell of an experience as a boy and his brother with a couple of yearling bears found sleeping under a rock cliff in the Alleghanies not far from Mountain Grove. Colonel Given Cleek was called in as consulting expert. Each boy grabbed a bear. Before cousin Charlie’s bear got away, it had ripped his tough, homespun tow shirt and Kentucky jeans jacket and breeches literally into ribbons. The old colonel, in consoling his young kinsman, said he ought to have known better than to pick on the little she bear – they were always the one hard to hold. Just another case of the female of the species being more dangerous than the male, a la Kipling.

J. O. Kellison of Boggs Run, with his neighbors, Carl and Donald Pritt, were in town last Thursday. He reports 11 head of foxes so far this season with one wildcat for good measure. The deep snow interfered with his fox killing. In the past 30 years, his kill of foxes has averaged around 30 head yearly.

Ulric Alderman, of Beaver Creek, brought in word of a big woodpecker beating a banter on a hollow tree.

On last Thursday morning, above the cackle of hens, crowing of roosters and gobbling of turkeys, I made out the sweet notes of the tufted titmouse and the cheerful rain call of the red bird.

These are signs of spring, gentle reader, sweet signs of spring – just a regular woodpecker thaw, as the loggers used to say.