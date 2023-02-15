Brenda Joyce Sumner, 77, of Buckeye, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born August 10, 1945, in Romney, she was a daughter of the late Calvin and Violet Keckley Davis.

Brenda worked at Denmar when it was a nursing home, and was a phlebotomist at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Davis.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Edward “Bob” Sumner; three sons, Robert Stephen Sumner, of Queensberry, New York, Michael Allen Sumner, of Cary, North Carolina, and David Carl Sumner, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Abigale, Catalina, Autumn, Emma, Hanna and Amelia; three sisters, Mary Ellen Davis and Sue Kay Davis, both of Romney, and Donna Rae Fitzgerald, of Capon Bridge; and two brothers, Stephen Davis and Bobby Dale Davis, both of Romney.

In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated, and there will be no service.

