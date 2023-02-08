Thursday, February 12, 1948

Again, for the sake of the record, let it be said that Monday of this week, the temperature held in the 20s all day. On Tuesday morning, it was zero most everywhere with about 10 inches of crusted snow at Marlinton, and four feet of snow on high mountains.

– – –

Olean, New York – Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Ray, of Seneca Avenue, have recovered from injuries received in an automobile accident on last Christmas day. On their return from visiting relatives in Pocahontas County, they were driving down Rock City Hill, near Olean, when the driving shaft broke. The brakes failed to hold and the car gained speed. Mr. and Mrs. Ray both jumped out. Mr. Ray suffered scalp wounds, and Mrs. Ray received brush burns about the head and body. The party had been visiting Mr. Ray’s mother, Mrs. Snow Bussard, of Dunmore, Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

WEDDING

Miss Margaret Ellen Doyle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Doyle, of Mace, and Dice Earl Sharp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Densey Sharp, of Marlinton, were married Sunday, February 1, 1948, at Lewisburg…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lacy G. Alderman, of Minnehaha, a daughter, named Shirley Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Harvey Barrett, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Stimeling, of Hillsboro, a son, named Sidney Allan.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Vaughan in the University Hospital at Baltimore, Maryland, a son, named Herbert Raymond.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Herb McClung, of New Haven, Connecticut, a daughter, named Patricia Diane.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Higgins, of Evansville, Indiana, a son, named Joseph Henry.

DEATHS

Ernest Leo Bowman, 22, of Durbin, died in the Newton D. Baker Hospital in Martinsburg. The deceased served 21 months in the United States Marine Corps. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery.

– – –

On Wednesday, January 28, 1948, Homer Scott, aged 55 years, and his son, Bernard B. Scott, aged 16 years, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, were instantly killed when their light pick up truck was struck by a freight locomotive on the Erie Railroad near their home.

Mr. Scott was a native of Pocahontas County. He was a veteran of the First World War, seeing hard fighting service in Belgium and France. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and five sons. His brothers are Gar-field, Russell, Claude and Clownie; his sister is Mrs. Gertie Bennett.