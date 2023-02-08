Thursday, February 8, 1973

Mrs. Ernest White, at Minnehaha Springs, heard frogs Monday evening, February 5. The temperature was 50 degrees. A sudden change to snow Tuesday morning.

– – –

Ernest Kelley killed a blowing viper Saturday at the Grover Moore place on Knapps Creek. The snake was out on the ground and striking at Kelley’s dog. He heard the dog barking and went to see what the commotion was about. It was blowing snow Saturday and no fittin’ weather for snakes.

– – –

On Sunday, January 14, Mrs. Josephine B. Boggs showed Rev. and Mrs. Sanford Boggs, Mrs. Mamie Bush and Bill Boggs where the birds were building their nests. Mrs. Boggs has been feeding the birds this winter. She has been having robins, bluebirds, cardinals, bluejays, sparrow, pheasants and several other birds she was unable to identify.

– – –

The groundhog saw his shadow Friday. The weather reacted immediately with a thunderstorm, a little hail, terrific downpour. Then Saturday, there was blowing snow. Pretty Sunday and Monday. Snowstorm Tuesday.

Plane Down

A plane piloted by J. Robert Evans, of Atlanta, Georgia, landed in a clear-cut area near Mill Run on top of Middle Mountain near Durbin January 22. The single engine Helio Courier plane, built for short take offs and short landings, was forced down from lack of fuel. The plane was en route from Asheville, North Carolina, to Atlanta, Georgia, and was caught in bad weather. The pilot didn’t know he was in West Virginia until after the crash and he met Gilbert deHaven, of the U. S. Forest Service, on a forest road.

The plane was picked off the mountain last week by helicopter and taken to Elkins. Evans estimated the $60,000 to $65,000 plane sustained about $20,000 damage.

Mace Post Office

The Mace post office was discontinued February 2 upon the retirement of Troy Mace. Mr. Mace had been postmaster for 22 years. The mail will now be delivered on Star Route delivery.

The Mace post office was established in 1906. John Seymour Mace, uncle of Troy Mace, was the first postmaster, serving until his death in 1935. His brother, Jacob Mace, was postmaster for 15 years. Troy Mace, son of Jacob, succeeded him in 1950.

The name Mace was selected by the Post Office Department from a list of names submitted by local residents.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Blackmore, of Buckeye, a son, named Daniel Ezra.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald L. VanMeter, of Elyria, Ohio, a daughter, named Diana Sue.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James M. Pifer, of Souderton, Pennsylvania, a son, named Brian Keith.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Wilfong, of Buckeye, a son, named Christopher Burley.



DEATHS

Mrs. Mary Frances Godwin, of Marlinton. Mass and Rosary will be held at the Sacred Heart Mission at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marlinton. Burial in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery at Kingsville.

Effie Bly Wilfong, 98, of Bartow; burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

Mrs. Laura Dove McElwee Marshall, 95, of Marlinton; born at Lowmoor, Virginia, a daughter of the late Bud D. and Martha Ann Fisher McElwee. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Denny C. McCoy, 83, of Beard, a son of the late Noah D. and Nancy McCarty McCoy. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.

Curtis F. Church, 47, of Beard, died in a car accident near Mill Point. He was a son of the late George and Mildred Church. Burial in Pleasant Green Cemetery.

Gilford Thomas Fuell, 66, of Renick, a son of the late Alvin W. and Sallie Clutter Fuell. Burial in Morningside Cemetery at Renick.

Lester Arthur Bennett, 60, of Bartow, an employee of Howes Leather Company for 31 years. Burial in Lambert Cemetery at Thornwood.