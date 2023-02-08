Janet Lynn May, 59, of Marlinton, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home.
Born March 25, 1963, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas P. and Joanne Grimes May.
Janet was a graduate of Pocahontas County High School. She was a healthcare worker for WV Care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harlan and Eva Grimes.
She is survived by her daughter, Hope Exline; sons, Mike May Pondexter and Hunter G. Grimes; sister, Cynthia Ann Wilfong; and six grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Mountain View Cemetery with John Paul Burks officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Pocahontas County Humane Society.
