Janet Lynn May, 59, of Marlinton, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home.

Born March 25, 1963, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas P. and Joanne Grimes May.

Janet was a graduate of Pocahontas County High School. She was a healthcare worker for WV Care.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harlan and Eva Grimes.

She is survived by her daughter, Hope Exline; sons, Mike May Pondexter and Hunter G. Grimes; sister, Cynthia Ann Wilfong; and six grandchildren.

Graveside service was held Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Mountain View Cemetery with John Paul Burks officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Pocahontas County Humane Society.