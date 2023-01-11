Thursday, January 15, 1948

STORE SOLD

Forrest Burner, of Arbovale, has bought the big stock of merchandise from John S. Hannah. He has rented the Hamed building where he will have his store, with living apartment on the second floor.

FIELD NOTES

Homer McNeill was down from Durbin the other day. He told me that late in the fall he was looking out likely places to set a few traps for mink. On one trout stream deep in the Black Forest, he saw plenty of little trout, proving natural reproduction to a fare-you-well.

– – –

Willie Bussard, of Frost, brings the good news that he has a covey of eight quail feeding daily around his house.

– – –

Down our way, an old rabbit lives under an outbuilding of Neighbor Beecher Meadows. In the hedge there is a hole, which a woven wire gate closes when it is swung back. The other morning, Neighbor Burt Smith saw the old rabbit hitting it lickety-split up the middle of the avenue, making for his place of refuge. Jumping head on into the hole in the hedge he knocked himself completely out on the gate. He was down for the full count of ten.

BASKETBALL

Pocahontas Post 50, American Legion, has organized a basketball team under Randolph Kenney, coach, and Charles Richardson III, manager. The squad of 11 is composed of Harry Lynn Sheets, Burton Wagner, Clarence Fitzwater, Bay McElwee, Jackie Booth, Homer Gordon, Coach White, Hobart Nicholson, Oren Waugh, Claude Sweet and Bobby McElwee.

In the game last Saturday night, they won over the Legion team from Franklin…

NEW FORD TRUCK

The first public showing in Marlinton of the new 1948 model Ford trucks will take place January 16, at an “open house” to be conducted by the Marlinton Motor Sales.

With the streamlined new trucks – the first post-war products of the Ford Motor Company – as the main attraction, the Marlinton Motor Sales will welcome the public to its showrooms, service, parts and used vehicle department.

“We arranged an ‘open house’ program for public announcement of the 1948 truck line because we feel that this is the most important new truck showing in Ford history,” said Mr. Dilley. “We are entering the greatest truck market of all time with the widest range of models and capacities Ford has ever produced. We expect to receive trucks during the coming months in quantities increased sufficiently to permit us to meet the heavy demand.”

WEDDING

Captain Robert Moore and Miss Ryanna McClure were married in Heidelberg, Germany, Sunday, December 21, 1947. The scene of the wedding was the flower banked altar of the Command Post WAC Chapel…

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Luther Robinson, a ten and a half pound son, January 4, 1948, named Jackie Joe Louis. Their eldest child Marlene’s birthday is on the same day.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Biller, of Woodrow, Sunday, January 11, 1948, a son, named Robert Ray Biller.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Davis, of Marlinton, Sunday, January 11, 1948, a son, named Clarence Raymond Davis, Jr.

DEATHS

Mrs. Rella Clark Yeager, aged 91, died on her birthday Tuesday, January 13, 1948, at her home in Hillsboro. She was the widow of the late Henry A. Yeager, who preceded her in death about 46 years ago.

The deceased was a daughter of the late Samuel and Alice Lewis Clark…

For more than 52 years, Mrs. Yeager was a teacher in the schools of Pocahontas County and was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church.

– – –

Montgomery Mathews Sheets, aged about 50 years, of Salida, Colorado, died Saturday, January 3, 1948. Mr. Sheets was a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Will Sheets, of Beaver Dam… Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery in Salida, Colorado.

– – –

Mrs. Ida Sue Rider, aged 63, died at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Thursday, January 8, 1948. On Friday her body was laid to rest in the Mays Chapel Cemetery… The deceased was the daughter of the late Kenna Rider and Marsha Jane Rider.

On May 15, 1906, she united in marriage to William Franklin Rider, who survives.

– – –

Mrs. Ida Bessie Cochran was born June 26, 1876 at Trout, the daughter of Fletcher and Mary Jane Underwood. Most of her early life was spent in the Laurel Hill community where she lived with an uncle and aunt.

On December 7, 1904, she was united in marriage to Raymond Cochran, also of the Laurel Hill community. To this union were born six children, all of whom, with her husband, survive her. They are: Mrs. Daisy Blankenship, Mrs. Dollie Wells, John G, Clarence F., Walter F. and Delphia…

Funeral service was held in the Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church. Burial was made in the Old Droop Cemetery…