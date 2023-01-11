ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, March 13, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14471

APPOINTMENT DATE: January 6, 2023

ESTATE NAME: John Ervin Selbe

Ancillary Administrator: Beate Selbe

P. O. Box 495

Graham, WA 98338

Subscribed and sworn to before me on January 9, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

1/12/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE:

THE CHILDREN OF: Civil Action No. 22-FIG-14

DAVID W. BEVERAGE, SR.

CYNTHIA D. BEVERAGE, Petitioners,

vs

DESTINY V. BEVERAGE

DAVID W. BEVERAGE, JR.

UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondents

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS

TO OBTAIN INFANT GUARDIANSHIP

To the Above Named Respondent: DESTINY V. BEVERAGE.

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of DESTINY V. BEVERAGE is unknown.

The Court orders the parties to appear on the 14th day of February 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 810 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Infant Guardianship, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court, January 3, 2023.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

1/5/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE:

THE CHILDREN OF: Civil Action No. 22-FIG-14

DAVID W. BEVERAGE, SR.

CYNTHIA D. BEVERAGE, Petitioners,

vs

DESTINY V. BEVERAGE

DAVID W. BEVERAGE, JR.

UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondents

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS

TO OBTAIN INFANT GUARDIANSHIP

To the Above Named Respondent: UNKNOWN FATHER.

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of NATURAL FATHER is unknown.

The Court orders the parties to appear on the 14th day of February 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 810 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Infant Guardianship, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court, January 3, 2023.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

1/5/2c

NOTICE

The West Virginia Legislature passed Rule 64CSR30 during the 2020 legislative session.

This rule allows county health departments to increase Fees for Permits.

These permits include, but are not limited to, the following: grocery store, restaurant, well, septic system, campground, mobile home park, lodging and childcare centers.

A copy of the fee schedule can be obtained at the Pocahontas County Health Department, located at 900 10th Avenue in Marlinton

The public is invited to comment, in writing, on the proposed fee schedule for 30 days. The deadline for written comments is Monday, February 9, 2023, at 4 p.m.

Any questions or comments may be addressed to Pocahontas County Health Department, 900 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

1/5/2c