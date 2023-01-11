Thursday, January 11, 1923

In renewing her subscription to The Times, Mrs. Alice Brooks, of Dunmore, writes that she has been a subscriber for nearly forty years. Away back in the days when the paper was published at Huntersville, she subscribed to it when attending her first teacher’s institute.

– – –

Merritt Kellison, 14 year old son of C. W. Kellison, fell from the hay mow at his father’s barn Friday evening and suffered a compound fracture of the left arm.

– – –

James Turner, of near Millpoint, fell from a ladder Friday and sustained a compound fracture of the leg above the knee.

– – –

There is a record breaking mud this winter, owing to the open weather and much rain.

– – –

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Baxter at Woodrow, January 8, 1923, a daughter.

ARBOVALE

The new year is here with new resolutions, but how many of us will keep them?

The burning of Mr. Rader’s house and the deaths of Mr. and Mrs. Rader was the saddest occurrence that has ever been in our community. The children surely have the sympathy of this entire neighborhood.

The sale at Mrs. Cora Wooddell’s was well attended and everything sold well. The sheep brought $13.30 per head.

We are sorry to see our good people leave our county, but such is the way of the world.

DURBIN

Miss Emma Burner has returned from a Baltimore hospital and is improving slowly.

Mrs. Virginia C. Burner, one of the oldest ladies in this part of the county, received some nice presents and fruit of different kinds from her son, C. L. C. Burner, who lives in Florida.

The Durbin city election was a grand election this year. About one-half of the voters came out and elected J. P. Townsend mayor; S. A. Wilhide recorder; and H. H. Hudson, J. Hall Wilson, Dr. A. E. Burner, S. H. Hiner and E. G. Dickson, councilmen. Clerks, E. E. Oldaker and J. D. Wilmoth.

THE WORLD’S LARGEST CAVE

Where is it?

Unless you live along the Missouri River Valley, you probably do not know, because the cave never has been extensively advertised.

It is Wind Cave, near Hot Springs, in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Only a comparatively small portion of the cave has been explored, but this exploration comprises well over a hundred miles of underground passages. Along this route are more than three thousand rooms, the entire interior of the cave being coated with beautiful crystals in many formations while strong currents of air blow through at all times.

Here also may be found the world’s largest natural underground cavern. It is known as the Fair Grounds and is several acres in extent.

The cave was discovered in 1881 by a hunter who paused a moment directly over one of the outlets of the cavern. The gentleman relates he stepped over a small hole in the ground and immediately a blast of warm air shot up his pants legs, continued up his back, out of his collar and knocked his hat off which made him lose interest in his hunting trip with a great deal of suddenness. When he finally stopped running and recovered his breath, he told his experience and led a party back to the spot.

The cave is a government institution and is open to tourists throughout the year.

~ Adventure Magazine

DIED

The funeral of Mrs. Alice Nebraska Hively, who died Friday night, January 5, 1923, was held Monday at the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Knapps Creek. In spite of the inclemency of the weather, the church was filled with sorrowing relatives and friends… The burial was in the Harper graveyard.

The deceased was born February 17, 1890, at Edray. She was a daughter of the late Charles Cook. She was first married William Kelly, to which union three children were born. She later married Loy Hively. There are five children to this union…

She will be missed in the home, in the church and in the community.