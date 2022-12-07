Thursday, December 11, 1947

Over in the Tea Creek country last week, a party of visiting hunters killed one powerful big bear – a regular 400 pounder. There upon arose complications. The sovereign county of Pocahontas, in whose domain the bear was killed, through its county court, under authority of the Code of West Virginia, has placed a bounty on the head of every bear as a predatory beast.

The State Conservation Commission has assumed authority to classify the bear as a game animal and fur-bearer. The gentlemen were fined $20 in the justice court and allowed $10 bounty in the County Clerk’s office. I understand the case will be carried up to Circuit Court.

WEDDINGS

Miss Lucille Reaver, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Reaver, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Joel Hill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ellawood Hill, of Lobelia, were united in marriage in St. James Lutheran Church at Gettysburg…

– – –

The Arbovale Methodist Church was the scene of the wedding of Miss Virginia Mae Wilfong to Mr. John Hickman Reid, on November 23, 1947… The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Opha Wilfong, of Elyria Ohio. The groom is the son of Mrs. Elizabeth Reid, of Simmonsdale, Virginia…

– – –

Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian church in Barboursville was the scene of the marriage, November 29, 1947, of Miss Nancy Alexander Vallandingham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip A. Vallandingham, of Barbours-ville, to Mr. Robert Cecil Dilley, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. R. C. Dilley, of Huntersville…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dennie Galford, a son, named Douglas Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James P. Shisler, a son, named James Willard. Mrs. Shisler is the former Miss Bly Ann Dever.

DEATHS

Mrs. Lucy Hill Peck Bruffey, aged 76, widow of the late Squire T. A. Bruffey, and daughter of the late D. A. and Caroline Hill Peck, died at her home near Lobelia Friday morning, December 5, 1947… On Monday morning, her body was laid to rest in Emmanuel Cemetery…

– – –

Mrs. Georgette Webster Strider Coyner, aged about 33 years, wife of Littleberry N. Coyner, died in her sleep at her home at Cloverlick. Born at Leetown, Jefferson county, she was a daughter of James William Strider and Carrie Gardner Strider… Her body was laid to rest in the Cloverlick Cemetery.

– – –

Hubert Z. Puffenbarger, aged 53 years, a veteran of World War I, died in San Francisco, California, Saturday, November 22, 1947. His body was laid in the family plot in Arbovale Cemetery. He was a son of Mrs. Bertie Puffenbarger, of Frank, and the late Noah Puffenbarger.

– – –

Thornton Dulaney, 76, died at his home at Crawley, December 1, 1947. Funeral service was conducted at the Williamsburg Methodist church. Burial was in the church cemetery.

– – –

The body of Sergeant Cecil G. VanReenan will arrive at Marlinton Friday, December 10. The funeral will be held at the Edray Church Sunday afternoon. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery with military honors. The young man was a son of Gilbert VanReenan. He was killed in Belgium.

– – –

Mrs. Ettie Moore Lightner, aged 67 years, widow of the late Emmett Lightner, died at Valley Center, Virginia. Funeral service was held from the Marlinton Presbyterian Church… Her body was laid to rest in the McLaughlin family cemetery by the grave of her husband who preceded her in death in 1930… She was a daughter of the late William D. and Hannah Beverage Moore, of Elk, and was the last of the family to be called.