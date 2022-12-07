Linda Lee Purkey Bennett, 81, of Dunmore, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home.

Born July 23, 1941, in Dunmore, she was a daughter of the late Earl B. and Esta Belle Shrader Purkey.

Linda was a homemaker, cook, and an expert quilter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by twin sons, Ronald Dee and Donald Lee Bennett; and three sisters, Patricia Ann Purkey, Jo Clara Bonnell and Karen Sue Snyder.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Glade “Poke” Bennett; daughter, Vicki Jo Schaffner, and husband, Pat, of Dunmore; two sons, John Wayne Bennett, and wife, Pam, of Dunmore, and Michael Wade Bennett, and girlfriend Rena Harper, of Hamilton; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Phyllis Estep, of Dunmore; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial was in Dunmore Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com