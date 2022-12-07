Mitchell receives PhD

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital is proud to announce that its very own Director of Behavioral Health, Amy B. Mitchell, LICSW, recently received her PhD in Social Work.

Dr. Amy joined the PMH team in July 2022 and has quickly become a beloved presence, leading group sessions at Pocahontas Center as well as the Clinic.

Dr. Amy completed her doctoral work through The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, and is slated to officially graduate January 7, 2023.

The title of her dissertation is “The Influence of Parenting Style upon Early Adolescent Perceived Risk of Harm from Marijuana Use.”

This was a secondary data study of 12 – 14 year old children and how their parents may influence their adolescent opinions about how harmful using marijuana is to their brain development in adolescence.

Dr. Amy is married with four children and lives in Marlinton during the week, returning home to Woodstock, Virginia, on the weekends.

Convenient access to treatment for behavioral health issues has not always been available in Pocahontas County. But since January 2020, residents of this county and surrounding areas have benefited from treatment under the care of a licensed clinical social worker through Pocahontas Memorial Hospital’s Behavioral Health Clinic. The clinic provides outpatient mental health services specifically for older adults.

For more information or a free screening, please call 304-799-1075.