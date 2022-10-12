Thursday, October 12, 1922

Fine showers have broken the long dry spell. The dry weather was really becoming a serious matter with the streams so low and winter coming on. Many pools in Elk, Cranberry and Cherry were drying up and killing the trout, but the last word is that the water is running again.

Married, Alva E. Moore and Miss Mamie VanReenan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Geo, H. VanReenan, Wednesday, October 4, 1922, Rev. C. A. Powers, officiating minister.

John Hively is preparing to sell a lot of stock and other personal property at the H. D. Hively farm on Saturday.

T. R. Kellison was over from Mt. Grove this week. He was accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Allen. He has been a resident of the old State for nearly forty years.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Odie Johnson, of Marlinton, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Beverage, of Onoto, a son.

CIRCUIT COURT

One of the most satisfying things about this term of court was the indication that the county is about as law abiding as is possible for a county to be. The grand jury term at which few indictments were returned was a sign of this condition, and the cases that were tried were of a kind that showed that there was no defiance in the hearts of the people against law and order.

Let the good work go on.

As I told the prosecuting attorney, that when the fishing is poor, one had to take small fish…

There was an appearance by the Bible class. Those juvenile offenders that the court is giving a chance to redeem themselves by working, going to school and attending church. They come each court and line up before the judge and bring letters from their churches and so forth. There were nine of them this court, and the judge had the appearance of a high school teacher examining themes of students. The plan has worked very well in this county, and the best sign that is to be seen is the personal appearance of the boys themselves. They appear to be well dressed, clean, healthy looking fellows and it is a matter of universal satisfaction that these youngsters are not transformed into convicts through acts done in momentary weakness and in the foolishness of youth.

There was an automobile case against Bedford Curry, a young man from Frost. He was an expert motor car man and last summer had fixed a car for this brother-in-law, and decided to drive it over into Virginia a few miles on the evening of a summer day. He started out at a considerable rate of speed. He picked up a boy friend and all went well until they got a mile out of town. It was dark by that time, and the road was narrow and two cow beasts appeared, one lying on one side of the road, and one lying on the other. This presented a condition which likened Scylla and Charybdis, so he steered for a middle course between the steers, and hit a heifer that was just beyond the sentinel steers. The heifer was so badly hurt that it had to be killed, and the boys tore down four panels of rail fence before they got the car under control. This occurrence made such a noise that there resulted the prosecution and the charge was operating a vehicle while drunk, and that brought on the old time controversy of when is a man drunk? It brought to mind the rule of the old timer who claimed a man was never drunk until he threw up, but that might not be accepted by all authorities. The evidence was pretty damaging as it was adduced by witness after witness and the young man began to look a little troubled. When the evidence was all in, the prisoner, who was under bond got restless, and went out as though to answer a call of nature, and walked out of the courthouse and along Tenth Avenue until he came near the woods, and then he picked up speed, and did not come back to see what the result would be. The jury went on out and returned with a verdict of guilty, so it was apparent that the young fellow had a hunch. His bond of five hundred dollars was forfeited. As one of the witnesses started for home, someone remarked to him that if he saw anything of Bedford Curry to tell him that he was wanted in court, but the neighbor replied that he did not think he would see him, for he was one of those ridge runners.

AMUSU THEATRE

Wednesday – Norma Talmadge in “The Safety Curtain” and Selnick News.

Thursday and Friday – Wallace Reid in “Always Audacious.” Wally in a sizzling mystery-romance in which he roils the slickest crook in New York and wins his girl and fortune back again. Chock full of Pep, Fun and Thrills. Also William Duncan in “The Fighting Trail”

Saturday – “BEHOLD MY WIFE,” with Milton Sills, Elliott Dexter, Mabel Julienne Scott. Embittered with life, a proud aristocrat sneeringly married an Indian squaw. He then sent her home to disgrace his family and he sank to the dregs in the lumber camps of the north. But one day, the man woke up – Come see something new in motion pictures. A tale of Canada’s frozen wilds, society’s drawing rooms and the biggest, deepest things in human hearts. It’s a Paramount. The story is from “The Translation of a Savage,” by Sir Gilbert Parker.