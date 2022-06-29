Thursday, July 2, 1947

Our Army and Navy Boys

Kenneth P. Forren, son of Mr. and Mrs. G. T. Forren, of Seebert, now serving his country in Japan, has been promoted to T-4. He is a radio operator and has passed all his tests.

– – –

Elmer C. Arbogast, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Arbogast, of Bartow, was promoted June 1 from private to private first class, while stationed with the famous 1st Cavalry Division’s 8th Engineer Squadron at Camp Drake, Tokyo, Japan.

– – –

Raymond V. Geiger M 1-c., Mrs. Geiger and sons, Raymond and Gene, have returned to their home in Pensacola, Florida, after a month’s leave spent with his mother and other relatives here. Mr. Geiger spent eight years in the Navy as a Metalsmith 1st Class.

Mill Point News

Our good friend, Miss Anna Wallace, has well recovered from her recent illness and was a guest of Walter Mason at the Marlinton Airport recently. Mr. Mason took Miss Anna for an extensive ride in his plane over the whole of Pocahontas County.

Winters Hefner is taking over the General Store and Post Office here.

R. L. Auldridge is starting off his well earned retirement from the Post Office with extensive alterations and construction on his home.

Mrs. Ota Hefner and son were guests of Miss Anna Wallace last Sunday.

The good residents along Stamping Creek look forward to the construction of a power line soon.

PERSONAL NOTES

Mr. and Mrs. Fenstermaker, Miss Edith L. Hill, Attorney at Law, and Miss Verdie Hill, Registered Pharmacist, of Tipton, Iowa, were here last week. They were touring the East, and stopped off a day or two in the Greenbrier Valley for a short check-up on the Hill, McClung, McNeel, Mathews and other ancestral families. The Misses Hill are great-granddaughters of Richard and Nancy McNeel Hill; their grandparents were Isaac and Jennie Edmiston Hill; their father, Richard Hill, who with his widowed mother, went to Iowa just about a century ago. He was born at the Peek place near Lobelia, now owned by Clifford Hill. Isaac Hill was killed by a falling tree a little more than a century ago.

FIELD NOTES

A farmer friend said to write something about “snake spit,” as it was unusually plentiful this year. So plentiful, in fact, it seemed to be doing damage to plants, particularly to clover. Of course I have seen white frothy spit wads sticking around on plants, but it is humbling to confess ignorance of “snake spit.” I didn’t know it is coughed up by frog hoppers or spittle insects to nurse their babies in. These are broad, squat hopping creatures whose young live in the masses of white froth, sucking the sap of plants. The spittle is expelled from the mouth of the insect and then beaten up into a froth by whisking about of the body. It is a strictly gelatinous substance. What good it is to the young insect is not known. Maybe it is protection against drying out. It is said to harden into a protective shell when the insect molts. Look up the spittle bug under the family name of cercopid.

Just about when I was ready to say it looked like peace and safety as regards panthers on the loose here on the upper Greenbrier, a couple of big varmints break loose up Clover Creek way, a screaming around the mountain and killing sheep and pigs. They have been especially hard on pigs belonging to O. W. Barnett, at the John R. Poage place.

The report comes of the killing of a big rattlesnake on Thorny Creek Mountain. The unusual thing about this snake was that he had swallowed a number of wild turkey eggs.

WEDDINGS

The Presbyterian Church in Marlinton was the scene of the wedding Friday evening, June 27, 1947, of Miss Mary Jeannette Bussard and Mr. Albert Sydney Moore, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. A. S. Moore, of Marlinton. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Clyde Given Bussard, of Washington, D. C. and the late Mr. Bussard.

– – –

Miss Helen Fox, of Michigantown, Indiana, became the bride of Denver Sizemore, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. L. Sizemore, of Hillsboro, on June 10, 1947, at 8 p.m. in the Church of Christ in Michigantown…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Bostic, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Carolyn Elizabeth.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Ervine, of Cloverlick, a daughter, named Mildred Elaine.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Cassell, of Cass, a son, named Lloyd Bryant Cassell.

DEATHS

Hubert Grimes, aged 54 years, died Wednesday, June 25, 1947, from injuries he received the day before. He was caught by a log while working in the woods on the head of Little Back Creek near Paddy’s Knob. On Friday, the funeral service was held from the home at Frost with burial in the cemetery at Poage Lane. The deceased was a son of Mr. and Mrs. Ulysses Grimes…

Ratie Ann Pruit Jordan, aged 79 years, widow of the late H. A. Jordan, died at her home at Mace Wednesday, June 25, 1947… On Friday afternoon, the funeral service was held from the home… Her body was laid in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery beside the grave of her son, Jay, who died some months ago.

Clyde Ernest Denison, aged 62 years, died at his home in Paw Paw June 25, 1947… On Sunday afternoon, the funeral service was held from Marlinton Presbyterian church, of which he had long been a member… Interment in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery with Masonic honors.

Rev. Newman R. May, aged 68 years, recently of Marlinton, died June 25, 1947, at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Stanley Curry, at Port Richmond, Virginia… He was a son of the late Samuel and Alice May… Funeral service was held from the Brice Baptist Church at Anthony, with interment in the church cemetery.