Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Sometimes things just fall into place. That seems to be the case for Patrick Lambert, of Bartow. He always dreamed of having his own business, but couldn’t quite figure out what kind of business he wanted.

“I’ve had trouble deciding what to open,” he said.

Lambert is a talented person who enjoys arts and crafts, and has a knack for painting and creating original art, but he wasn’t sure that was the right fit for his business.

It took the unfortunate passing of a beloved business owner – Judi Simmons – who had a flower shop in Durbin, for Lambert to realize what he wanted to do.

“My mom was actually a florist for many years, too,” he said. “She started before Judi did. My mom trained Judi. My mom let it go by the wayside years ago, and I thought, ‘you know what?’ Maybe I need to open a flower shop.’ I know how to do the work and now there’s a need for one.”

So on February 25, Lambert opened his flower shop called For Ever Bouquet’sion. By word of mouth, business quickly picked up, and the little flower shop has been blooming.

“It took me about a month to get myself established and get my name out and about to where I started getting some business,” Lambert said. “I have Peggy Stull to thank for a lot of that. She started ordering little things like arrangements [for friends].”

Lambert did all the flowers for the Pocahontas County High School graduation ceremony and has provided arrangements for funerals, weddings, as well as bouquets for special events.

For the time being, Lambert is operating out of his home as he saves money for a shop, and to also help his customers save a little on their purchases. With leftover stock from his mother’s shop and an investment from a cousin, Lambert was able to build his inventory and grow his clientele.

“It was meant for me to do this because things have fallen into place for me and sometimes in strange ways,” he said. “There will be something that I need that I’m like, ‘where am I going to get this?’ and then all of a sudden, there it is for me.”

An example of that kismet happened when Lambert needed a specific container for an arrangement, but he didn’t have time to order it. He went to a thrift shop in Beverly and, lo and behold, there was exactly what he needed.

Although he never anticipated following in his mother’s footsteps – her shop was Susie’s House of Flowers – Lambert feels right at home with his new business.

“I’ve become passionate about it,” he said. “I kind of fell into it – as far as being a florist – but now that I’ve started it, I’ve come to realize I love it.”

For Every Bouquet’sion has a Facebook page and Lambert can be contacted at 304-456-4137 or by email at dewshinepl@gmail.com