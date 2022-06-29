Mrs. Ella Sheets, member of the Green Bank Extension Homemakers Club, is dressed for the Pioneer Day Parade as the Pocahontas County Belle of 1983. (Farm Women/Home Dem Club Collection, Preserving Pocahontas Archives; ID: PHP000573)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.