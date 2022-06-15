Thursday, June 19, 1947

WILLYUM’S LETTER

Clarksburg Exponent

Dear Cal;

I got the idea maybe you should change the name of The Pocahontas Times to the Wild Lifer, for on scanning my copy of last week’s issue about all I could find was stories about bears and bear hunting and now you’ve got me clear out of the notion of coming to Pocahontas for a visit this year. I did think some time during the summer I’d drop over and see how you were behaving and also look up Alma and Aubrey Ferguson and tell them what a circumspect life I’d been living, not that they would believe it, but now you have done gone and spoiled the whole thing – especially I’d planned to take a trip over that new road down Richwood way but when one man sees three bears crossing the road all at the same place, that’s no place for a tenderfoot, although it’s possible Pocahontas county bears are no more dangerous than some of the drivers over in these parts.

Those bear-hunting brothers, Oscar and Austin Sharp, whom you write about, and their dogs must be kept quite busy bumping off bears. I see in a short time one bear that “lumped off” better than 300 pounds and another one that “lumped off” around 400 pounds, and although I’m not certain of the exact definition of “lumped off,” not being an old bear man, I get the idea they were pretty good size bears, and I don’t envy the bear hunters in the least. I haven’t noticed any late dope from you on the panthers in Pocahontas county, and I am wondering if the bears have chased them out.

It would be a shame with all the other attractions West Virginia has if you were to allow the panthers to vanish. Let’s hear less about bears and more about panthers.

WILLYUM

WEDDING

Miss Mary Margaret McQuain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. J. McQuain, of Elkins, became the bride of William K. Moore, son of Mrs. Margaret Moore, of Marlinton in a church ceremony on Friday evening, June 6, 1947, at 6 o’clock in the Evangelical United Brethren Church.

– – –

The wedding of Madeline Perry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Perry, of Marlinton, and Roy McLaughlin, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wallace McLaughlin, of Huntersville, was solemnized Monday, June 9, 1947, at 3 p.m. at the home of Rev. John Perry, grandfather of the bride.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Arlie C. Rexrode, of Arbovale, have announced the June 6, 1947 marriage of their daughter, Katherine Jane, to Mr. Allen Dale Pugh, son of Rev. and Mrs. J. W. Pugh, of Boyer… The groom is a veteran of World War II. He served 42 months with the medical corps and was discharged as Master Sergeant…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Claude W. Bruffey, of Lobelia, a son, named Ronald Wayne Bruffey.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Circosta, of Cloverlick, a daughter, named Judy Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John B. Boggs, of Brownsburg, a daughter.

DEATHS

Miss Mae Miller, age 29, died in the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, May 31, 1947. She was a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. C. Miller… Funeral at the Lower Buckeye Church. Interment in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery…

Harold Denzel Hammons, born April 15, 1945, died at his home near Chalybeate, Virginia, Tuesday, June 3, 1947. Funeral service at the home of his aunt, Leona Roberts, of Beard. His body was laid to rest in the family plot at Mt. Gate Cemetery. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clate Hammons. Besides his parents, he is survived by one brother, Melvin Charles, and one sister, Phylis Jean…

Thomas Earl Triplett, aged 31, died Wednesday morning, June 11, 1947, from injuries received the day before in an accident at the Maryland Dry Dock in Baltimore, where he was employed. On Saturday his body was brought to the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Triplett, at Millpoint. Interment was in Ruckman Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Emma Hammonds Triplett and their daughter.

Savannah F. Rogers, of Alderson, wife of L. B. Rogers, former resident of Buckeye, died Tuesday, June 10, 1947, aged 66 years. On Friday, funeral services were held at Griffith Creek Church. Burial was in the family cemetery. Mrs. Rogers was a daughter of the late John A. and Lucy Beverage, of Buckeye…

Among friends and relative attending the funeral of Mrs. L. B. Rogers, at Alderson, were Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Rogers, and daughters, Grace, Dot and Phyllis, Mrs. Eva McCarty, Mrs. Wayne Jackson, of Buckeye, Mrs. Neal Beverage, of Marlinton, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Carpenter, of Millpoint, and Jake Jackson, of Renick.