According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Jessie Allen Coy, 24, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty May 31 to a charge of failure to wear seatbelt. Coy was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

Haiden Daniel Gladwell, 20, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty June 2 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Gladwell was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Trevor Keegan Hammons, 22, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 1 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Hammons was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Frank Ellis Lambert, 27, of Durbin, pleaded guilty June 1 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Lambert was assessed $550.50 in court costs and fines.

Phyllis J. McCray, 43, of Durbin, pleaded no contest May 18 to a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. McCray was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Chevy Wade McDaniel, 29, of Moatsville, pleaded no contest June 9 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. McDaniel was assessed $220.25 in court costs and fines.

Ryan A. Moore, 23, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest May 25 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Moore was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Sergio Rodriguez, 27, of Durbin, pleaded guilty May 31 to a charge of petit larceny. Rodriguez was sentenced to 11 days’ jail and assessed $475.25 in court costs and fines.

Dillon Lee Shinaberry, 20, of Dunmore, pleaded no contest May 17 to a charge of failure to maintain control. Shinaberry was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Stephanie Ann Ames, 48, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 17 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Ames was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Steven Kelley Bennett, 47, of Green Bank, pleaded no contest May 31 to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bennett was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Dege Sue Campbell, 44, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 27 to a charge of failure to wear seatbelt. Campbell was assessed a $25 fine.

Shannon Cassell, 39, of Durbin, pleaded guilty May 27 to charges of driving without a license and operation of vehicles without evidence of registration. Cassell was assessed $389.06 in court costs and fines.

Dean M. Chestnut, 68, of Cass, pleaded no contest May 27 to a charge of unlawful methods of hunting. Chestnut was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Baker Colton, 18, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty May 24 to charges of speeding and no mufflers. Colton was assessed $380.50 in court costs and fines.

Rhonda M. Day, 42, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 2 to charges of no vehicle insurance and failure to wear seatbelt. Day was assessed $400.25 in court costs and fines.

Shelby R. Dickinson, 30, of Durbin, pleaded no contest May 24 to a charge of permitting unauthorized person to drive. Dickinson was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Russell Morris Friel, 68, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 25 to a charge of failure to wear seatbelt. Friel was assessed a $25 fine.

Alice Terry Fultz, 48, of Falling Waters, pleaded guilty June 6 to a charge of failure to wear seatbelt. Fultz was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

Bruce Lovell McCormick, 75, of Cheraw, South Carolina, pleaded guilty May 26 to a charge of trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. McCormick was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

James Edgar Moore, 72, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest May 27 to a charge of unlawful method of hunting. Moore was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Richard Nicholas, 63, of Erbacon, pleaded no contest May 27 to a charge of failure to present fishing license on demand. Nicholas assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Timothy Price, 36, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest June 2 to a charge of failure to wear seatbelt. Price was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

Timothy Lee Queen, 34, of Bartow, pleaded no contest May 13 to a charge of driving while license revoked for DUI, second offense. Queen was sentenced to six months suspended jail, one year unsupervised probation and assessed $1,175.25 in court costs and fines.

Jerry M. Rexrode, 64, of Harman, pleaded guilty May 13 to a charge of illegal possession and use of non-game fish, prohibited stream. Rexrode was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Trista Nicole Robinson, 28, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 6 to a charge of failure to wear seatbelt. Robinson was assessed a $25 fine.

Simeon C. Sanchez, 25, of Charles Town, pleaded guilty June 8 to charges of driving without a license and failure to wear seatbelts. Sanchez was assessed $225.20 in court costs and fines.

Terill L. Taylor, 68, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty May 12 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Taylor was assessed $190.25 in court costs and fines.

Dalton Vandevender, 24, of Valley Head, pleaded guilty May 24 to a charge of failure to wear seatbelt. Vandevender was assessed a $25 fine.

Derek Lee McLaughlin, 43, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest to charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and no vehicle insurance. McLaughlin was assessed $555.50 in court costs and fines.