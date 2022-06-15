Violet Genevieve “Genny” Sharp Costello, 89, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Born January 10, 1933, in Mill Point, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Grant and Golden Violet Wamsley Sharp.

Genny graduated from Hillsboro High School with the class of 1952. She lived most of her adult life in Ohio, raised a family of four children, and retired from H & R Block.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edgar Triplett; second husband, Eddie Costello; sister, Othenia Poburs; two brothers-in-law, Holly H. McClain and William “Bill” Poburs; and great-nephew, J. Chad Ferris.

Genny is survived by her children, Steve Triplett, and wife, Linda, of Atwater, Ohio, Dave Triplett, and wife, Kathy, of Newton Falls, Ohio, Kevin Triplett, and wife, Carole, of West Farmington, Ohio, and Linda Chapman, and husband, Bruce, of Newton Falls, Ohio; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Nancy McClain, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Lynn Kershner, and husband, Larry, of Droop Mountain; four brothers, Grant Daniel Sharp, and wife, Dixie, of Buckhannon, Donald Sharp, and wife, Sharon, of Hillsboro, Gene Sharp, and wife, Jean, of Parma, Ohio, and Bobbie Sharp, and wife, Connie, of Creswell, Oregon; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral service will be held at noon Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Peter Rossi and Son Funeral Memorial in Warren, Ohio.

Interment is scheduled for Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Sharp Cemetery at Mill Point.