Thursday, June 5, 1947

FIELD NOTES

On last Saturday, Fred Galford was called to Elk, with his bear dogs, to see about the big bear which has killed some $300 worth of sheep for Marvin Hannah. From the sign, it looked like no less than three bears are working on the sheep on Crooked and Old Field Forks of Elk. Anyway, the medium sized bear got a running start on the two dogs, and took them on a long chase over Gauley and into the Yew Mountains. The dogs got back the next morning completely worn out.

– – –

A killing frost in exposed places Friday morning, May 30, with temperatures ranging from 35 to 28 degrees. There was fog at Marlinton.

– – –

Over on Elkwater, in Randolph County, Joe Green turned 100 head of lambs to range the woods this spring. He now can round up only about 10 head. There was bear sign a plenty.

Last Friday morning, Mr. Green saw where a big bear had come in and killed a big sheep. He had picked it up and carried it some distance into the woods. He sent over for the bear hunting twins, Oscar and Austin Sharp, to come with their bear dogs. Turk McLaughlin was also notified, and he turned up with his good bear fighting dogs, too.

It was found the bear had carried the sheep almost half a mile, ate most all of it, and was lying near, chasing the crows from the remains.

It was a short race, the bear treeing after about five minutes. In another 10 minutes, the men had come up and Oscar Sharp shot the bear out of the tree. He was a big male bear, lumped off at better than 300 pounds. Two buckshot were found in his back. He was all scratched up from climbing over barbed wire fences. This is the ninth bear to be killed from these dogs within a year.

– – –

Last Saturday, Carl Wooddell was fishing for trout on Cheat River down about the club house. He cast his fly in a likely place and apparently got hung on a rock. He reached down into the water to loosen it and he almost got bit by a big snapping turtle. The turtle had bit on the fly for it was hooked in his throat.

– – –

William Crigger, watchman on the Beaver Lick Fire Tower, has kept track for many years as to the day the rattlesnakes came out of their winter retreat in the White Rocks. He never saw them before May 4, nor after the 10th of May. This year the first week of May was so rainy he did not have to attend the tower, and so was not there to kill the fresh awakened snakes, with mud on their backs. However, Mr. Crigger was on the job as of May 12.

This year, as usual, a grouse had made her nest a few rods from the tower below the White Rocks. One morning, as usual, she had come off the nest for refreshment and sustenance. On her way back, she had stopped on top of a sunny rock to pick, preen and feather-do generally. Mr. Crigger was not the only interested spectator. A big old rattler stuck his head out from under a slanting rock to look at the grouse, too. Mr. Crigger took his snake pole in hand and neatly speared the head off the big old rattler. For some days this snake had been out of his winter home for he had cleaned off, but had not shed his skin.

WEDDINGS

Mr. and Mrs. Fred W. Ruckman, of Millpoint, announce the marriage of their daughter, Alice LaFon, to Burrell Arbogast, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Arbogast, of Millpoint, on Thursday, May 29, 1947

– – –

The marriage of Miss Bonnie Dell Pugh, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. J. W. Pugh, of Boyer, to Eugene Burner, son of Dr. and Mrs. A. E. Burner, of Durbin, was solemnized Friday afternoon, May 30, 1947, at three o’clock at the Church of the Brethren Parsonage near Arbovale…

– – –

The wedding of Miss Rebecca Jackson and Chester McLaughlin, son of Mr. Elmer McLaughlin, of Marlinton, was held Sunday morning, June 1, 1947, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Knapps Creek, and a reception followed at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oley Jackson, in Marlinton… The bride was given in marriage by her father and was attended by her sister Miss Hazel Jackson…

Mr. and Mrs. McLaughlin will make their home in Marlinton when they return from a wedding trip to Ohio. They are graduates of Marlinton high school and she attended Morris Harvey college, and is now an instructor in Pocahontas County schools. He served with the Navy for three years and is now studying farming under the Veterans Administration schooling plan.

BIRTHS

Born to Captain and Mrs. James Martin on Thursday, May 29, 1947, a son, named James Thomas.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Sharp, on Wednesday, May 28, 1947, a baby boy, named Paul Grey.

DEATHS

Miss May Miller, aged about 25 years, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Miller, of Buckeye, died at the University hospital in Philadelphia Saturday, May 31, 1947. She had been ill for many months. Burial in the family plot in Mt. View cemetery.

Mrs. Roxanna Jackson Steward, aged about 67, of Marlinton, died Saturday, May 31, 1947. Tuesday afternoon her body was laid to rest in Pleasant Green Cemetery near Seebert. She is survived by her husband and their two children, Reed and Mrs. Frank Walker. She was a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson.

David Henry Hamrick, aged 86 years, died at his home at Beard Monday, June 2, 1947. For fifty years, he was a teacher in the schools of Randolph, Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. Burial in Rosewood cemetery at Lewisburg…