Cheddar Biscuits

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup butter (2 sticks) cold or frozen

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup finely minced onions or scallions

1 clove garlic, finely minced or 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper (opt)

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Measure flour into mixing bowl. Grate butter into flour or cut into small chunks and use fingers or pastry mixer to mix until butter is pea sized. Add remaining ingredients and mix until just combined.

Divide into 16 balls and place on baking sheet pan.

Bake in 400º oven 15-20 minutes.

Serve with meats or breakfast.

May use different types of cheese for varied flavors.