Metzger now seeing patients

The Rural Health Clinic at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Dr. Timothy Metzger, DO, is now seeing patients. Dr. Metzger is Board Certified and attended Kansas City University of Health and Biosciences and graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City in 1999.

Dr. Metzger lives with his family in Roane County and has past working experience with the Wirt County Health Services Association; Roane General Hospital; Ohio Valley Physicians; and Pleasant Valley Hospital.

The RHC offers a full range of medical services including care for illness and chronic disease management, well child checks, immunizations, physical exam- inations and women’s health services.

The PMH Rural Health Clinic is located inside the hospital, which allows patients access to lab and x-ray services without having to go through the emergency department.

You may make an appointment with Dr. Metzger or one of our other health care providers by calling 304-799-6200. Walk-ins are also welcome. The clinic is open Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Registration for the clinic is at the front desk of the hospital.