Thursday, May 15, 1947

BEARS

Oscar and Austin Sharp are raising themselves a pair of little bears under the rules and regulations made and provided by the State Conservation Commission. These are little orphan bears the twins caught out in the Briery Knob country at the head of Spring and Hills Creeks, when they killed the old bear.

Along about the last week in April a big bear broke in on the sheep flock of Henry W. Beard and killed eight or 10 head.

Neighbor J. O. Kellison came to town a looking for bear hunters with bear fighting dogs. He was directed to Austin and Oscar Sharp. They got busy early next morning. The trail of the old big bear was a bit cold, so only the running and trailing dogs were put on it; the four fighters were held back until the bear was put up. This is a good bear chasing practice as a general proposition, but in this particular case, it was all wrong.

This big bad sheep killing bear had an under study in his career of crime – a young bear which followed him around, to feed fat on the remains of the kills. This young squirt of a bear had laid up not far from the kills he had gorged himself on. So, the hounds soon had him up and going for a long, glorious run into the Cherry River wilderness country, there being no fighting dogs in the race to hold and tree the bear until the hunters could come up.

Going to look for the lost dogs, and another bear was put up, but too late in the day to follow.

Then Saturday, finally, the five lost dogs were found. In coming back near the place the sheep were killed, a big old she bear, with two cubs, was jumped. The little bears were cuffed up a tree right away. The dogs pressed the old one so closely that she did the unusual thing – climbed the same tree the cubs were sent up.

There is plenty of reason to believe this was the old big bear, which has been killing sheep all this spring in the Knobs country. She was fat and in fine order.

Golden Horseshoe Winners

The Golden Horseshoe test for Pocahontas County Eighth Graders was held May 6, 1947. The results were as follows:

Fred Johnson, Marlinton Grade School, First.

Creola Schumaker, Marlinton Grade School, Second.

Evelyn Curry, Marlinton Grade School, Third.

Walter Jackson, Frank Colored School.

The winners of this test are entitled to a trip to Charles-ton May 23 to be made Knights of the Golden Horseshoe and to receive a gold pin as an award for this achievement.

This test is a combination of history and geography of West Virginia…

WEDDINGS

Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charleston was the scene of the marriage on Saturday, March 22, 1947, of Miss Wilda Aileen Young, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. C. Young, of Marlinton, to John Stanley Chappell, son of George W. Chappell, of Hillsboro and the late Mrs. Chappell…

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Willie A. Gumm, of Greenbank, announce the marriage of their daughter, Ruby Gumm, to Carl Lawrence Dowdy, S I-C, son of Mr. and Mrs. H. G. Dowdy, of Roanoke, Virginia, on Friday, February 24, 1947, in the Temple Baptist Church in Washington, D.C…

DEATHS

Mrs. Clara Margie Hudson Brown, aged 59 years, died at her home at Arbovale Thursday, May 8, 1947. On Saturday, funeral services were held from the Arbovale Church… Mrs. Brown was a daughter of the late John Letcher Hudson and Margaret Virginia Gillespie Hudson. Forty years ago she became the wife of Roscoe W. Brown. Of her father’s family there remain her five brothers, Harper, Ward, Edward, Mack and Luther; and her four sisters, Mrs. Ethel Arbogast, Mrs. Hattie Kirkpatrick, Mrs. Ruth Galford and Mrs. R. O. Crowley…

Harlan Neel, aged about 74 years, died at his home near Alderson Friday night, May 9, 1947, of a heart attack. On Monday afternoon his body was laid in the Lockridge family plot in Mountain View Cemetery. Mr. Neel is survived by his wife, Mrs. Georgia Lockridge Neel.

Mrs. Irene Warner Nottingham, aged 23 years, wife of Forrest Nottingham, died in an Elkins hospital Tuesday morning, May 6, 1947. Mrs. Nottingham was born near Durbin, a daughter of John and Hattie Bright Varner. She is survived by her husband, Forrest Nottingham, her father, and two sons, Louis Jackson and Glen Clarence Nottingham, both at home…

James Edward Bowers, aged 58 years, died May 2, 1947. On Sunday afternoon his body was laid in the family cemetery on Browns Mountain. He was a son of the late William H. Bowers. He was a veteran of World War I.