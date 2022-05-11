John Buly, 97, of Hillsboro, died Sunday, May 1, 2022.

John lived a long and healthy life, playing as much golf as possible and coaching both sons in little league baseball.

He was born July 6, 1924, in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

John was the son of immigrants who came through Ellis Island from what is now western Ukraine.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Perkins Buly, in 2020; his father, Mitro, and mother, Maria; as well as three sisters, Sophia, Stella and Helen; and brother, Michael.

During World War II, John was in the Air Force Aviation Cadet Program learning to pilot a B-24 bomber.

He graduated as a Second Lieutenant Pilot in 1944. The war ended as he prepared to deploy.

John went to work as a Special Agent for the FBI in Washington D.C. where he met his loving wife, Betty Jo Perkins, who had arrived on the train from Marlinton, to work for the FBI. John moved on to a 30-year career working in Labor Relations for the American Can Company. When he retired, John and Betty Jo moved to Betty’s home county of Pocahontas, where they spent the last 30 years.

He is survived by two sons, Steve his wife, Dina, and their two children, Alex and Hannah, all of Hillsboro; and Phil, and his wife, Marsha, and their daughter, Halina, of Bellingham, Washington; and his brother, Harry, of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

John’s ashes will be buried at McNeel cemetery, next to Betty Jo.

