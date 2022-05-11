Mark your calendar for an old-fashioned High Tea as part of the Pocahontas County Bicentennial Celebration:
Saturday, May 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Green Bank Library with Seneca Woodlands Women’s Club.
Saturday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hillsboro Library, hosted by the Hillsboro Library Friends
There is no charge.
Please bring a keepsake of your own family history to share.
Heritage and folk music by Phil Rolleston, of Lobelia.
Sponsored by Pocahontas Libraries and Visitor Information Centers.
