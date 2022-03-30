Thursday, April 3, 1947

Greenbank Girl Honored

Miss Jeanne Sheets, a junior in Greenbank High School, was elected national vice-president of the Future Homemakers of America. She represents the 13 states of the North Atlantic region… At the State conference last summer, Miss Sheets was elected State song leader for the coming year. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence A. Sheets, of Greenbank.

Champion Orator

Miss Anna E. Davisson, aged 16, took first place in the 10th annual West Virginia oratorical contest sponsored by the America Le- gion, in Charleston.

Miss Davisson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin G. Davisson, of Clover Lick. She is a member of the junior class of Marlinton High School. She will represent West Virginia in a regional completion at Philadelphia on April 9.

In the contest, each contestant was called upon for a self-prepared oration and a short extemporaneous talk on some phase of the Constitution of the United States…

LOCAL MENTION

John Curry, of the United States Navy, stationed at Jacksonville, Florida, is home on an 18-day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Curry.

E. A. Hudson was down from Greenbank on Monday to attend the final meeting of the Selective Service Draft Board. The other two members were J. M. Bear, chairman, and J. Moffett McNeel.

Mr. and Mrs. Isaac McNeel and sons, William Price and John Randolph, were up from Charleston over the weekend.

Richard F. Currence was in Clarksburg a few days last week with his mother, Dr. Currence, who has been ill.

FIELD NOTES

Saturday, March 22, a flock of 299 and more wild geese were seen to fly over the Williams River country. The fowls were in the usual V formation, but there were so many of them they formed a double V – one V inside the other. One observer allowed the geese were both tired and hungry from the loud honking they were doing.

Wild ducks appeared on the Greenbrier in large number last week. A lot of fine mallards were observed at Marlinton along with ducks of lower degree. Sea gulls stayed with us during the stormy days of last week.

Last week there was a note about herring gulls being on the Greenbrier. A note from Charleston said the gulls got down along the lowlands of the Great Kanawha by noon, Wednesday, March 26, and took a bath at Mouth of Elk.

Stuart Woods, of Woodrow, reports seeing one big buck deer last Tuesday on the VanReenan place now owned by his brother, Clyde.

Last Monday night, a big bear came off the North Fork of Deer Creek to kill a sheep for Clyde Gillispie. The bear came right in close to the barn, too, before he caught his mutton.

G. C. Sheets, who works at Camp 95 on Shavers Cheat Mountain, was in town the other day. This is a horse camp on Shavers Fork, miles above Spruce. They are cutting forest logged about forty years ago. However, there is considerable original growth left in the first cutting. Mr. Sheets reports that bear, deer, turkeys and grouse fed well on the big crop of mountain ash berries this winter. A flock of ten wild turkeys wintered near the camp.

You know the old saying that for every foggy morning in March there will be a morning with a killing frost these hills remarks that the only satisfaction to be gotten out of the recent hard winter month of March was it was too cold to fog, and so he did not have to worry about May frosts while shoveling snow.

HOSPITAL PATIENTS

Mrs. Fairy Sheets and baby boy, Robert Clark, born Wednesday, March 26, 1947.

Mrs. J. T. Moore and baby boy, Samuel Marvin, born Tuesday, March 25, 1947.

DEATH

Mrs. Ruth Smith Bond, aged about 65 years, wife of Charles Bond, of Huntersville District, died Monday, March 31, 1947. She is survived by her husband and their four children. The deceased was a daughter of the late John and Mary Burr Smith…

LETTER

Mrs. Bernice L. Reed, of Marlinton, received the following letter from Elly Chudackers, of Holland, who tends the grave of her husband, Harold Reed, who lost his life while serving overseas in World War II.

Dearest Mrs. Reed;

I like to write a letter to you now and hope you can read my school English. The last month we have been very busy over here. I tried every week to drop a line to you, but was not able to do so…

Your mama has told me something about you and Harold and about little Carol, who looks to be a sweet little girl… I am very, very sorry for you, that I have to write about your husband, who got his resting place in our country, so far away from you…

Maybe your mama has told you about my adoption of Harold’s grave. I am so glad I may do something for your husband, and I’ll promise you I will not forget him, not in my prayers, and either in caring for his grave. That is all I can do for him and show my very deep appreciation and thankfulness. It is only a little in return for them, who have given their lives for our freedom…

Harold’s grave is in the Big American Cemetery in Margraten, some miles from us. It is a beautiful place, one of the nicest places we have in Limburg, so silent and peaceful. They could not find a better resting place for our Liberators. Harold’s grave is lying in the middle of the cemetery. From a distance, all the white crosses look to be lilies, very many lilies on a big field. When you are closer, you will see, there are no lilies, but crosses, small white crosses, all the same…

May God bless you all.

My love,

Elly