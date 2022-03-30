Thursday, March 30, 1972

Boys and Girls in Service

Marine Pvt. Cecil E. Hickman, son of Mrs. Lillie M. Hickman, of Hillsboro, is undergoing Individual Combat Training with the First Infantry Regiment at the Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He will receive training in demolitions, map and compass reading and in offensive and defensive tactics of the Marine Rifle Squad.

Army Private Wayne C. Kershner, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Kershner, of Beard, recently completed eight weeks of basic training at Ft. Jackson. He received instruction in Drill and Ceremonies, Weapons, Map Reading, Combat Tactics, Military Courtesy, Military Justice, First Aid and Army History and Traditions.

Pvt. Kershner received training with Company D, 2nd Battalion, 1st Brigade…

ARBOR DAY

April 14 will be celebrated in West Virginia as the 100th observance of Arbor Day, a day to plant trees.

This American holiday was organized in 1872 in Nebraska by J. Sterling Morton, U. S. Secretary of Agriculture. He noted that “Arbor Day is the only American holiday that looks to the future – not the past.” Plan to plant some trees on Arbor Day.

Farm Census

Pocahontas County showed a total of 608 farms in the 1969 Census of Agriculture, according to the figures released by the U. S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of the Census…

In the last previous Census of Agriculture (1964) the number of farms reported in the county was 755.

Of the county’s total farms in 1969, 186 are reported as selling $2,500 or more of agricultural products in a year.

The report also shows average farm size in the county was 253.5 acres, and average value of these farms (land and buildings) was $24,998.

Other figures from the report are:

1. Value of all farm products sold in 1960, $1,902,976; in 1964, $1,734,550.

2. Value of all crops sold in 1969, $149,167; in 1964, $76,388.

3. Value of all livestock, poultry and their products sold in 1969, $1,667,994; in 1964, $1,507,128.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Kellison, of Hillsboro, a son, name Elbert Franklin, Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. D. Roger Mower, Jr., of Gladwyne, Pennsylvania and Cass, a daughter, named Elizabeth Ford Mower.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Chester Cassell, of Clarksburg, formerly of Cass, a daughter, named Kimberly Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Smith, of Point Pleasant, a daughter, named Andrea Lee.

A WISH

Make me humble,

Make me kind;

Give me wisdom’s

Light of mind,

A generous hand,

A gentle heart,

The power to do

My useful part;

Give me a task

To make me strong,

Help me to serve,

To right a wrong,

Teach me to smile

And spread good cheer,

To banish doubt

Or quench a tear.

Then when night comes

And efforts cease,

Grant me, dear God,

The gift of peace.

Ruben Weatherholt,

VA Hospital

Beckley, W. Va.