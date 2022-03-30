Thursday, March 30, 1922



The word comes that the mill at Cass will be rebuilt, bigger and better than ever. Workmen are at work pre-paring the ground for the sawmill on the site of the old pond.

– – –

It sometimes happens that a man gets so tired and sick of life that he would like to die. This time usually comes when he is conscious of his failing powers, and he casts up the book of his life, and finds that the balance is against him. Man never is but always to be blest. Then is the time that his soul cries out for a change. The farmer moves to town and worsts himself, and the town man yearns for a farm and if he yields to the urge, he is very apt to find that he has tackled a job too big for him. We believe that so far as town life is concerned, as the ebb of life sets in, that the only surcease from sorrow is for the man to keep at his work, but spend as much of his idle time as possible close to the soil.

A famous engineer once said, “Each day I put in two hours work in my garden and take out seven hours of sleep.”



GREEN HILL

The health of the community is very poor at this writing. Several families have been suffering from severe cases of flu and pneumonia.

Theodore VanReenan, who had his hand severely mashed at the tannery last Friday, is not able yet to be brought home.

We’ve been having very pretty spring weather. Most farmers are busy plowing and getting ready to put out big crops this season.



ONOTO

We are having our rainy season. It is very warm for March and vegetation is putting forth rapidly. We trust it will continue warm, and that everything will go forward. Hay is very scarce, most of our farmers have about fed out.

Bernard VanReenen has the contract for building a lot of fence for A. C. Barlow along the public road, which will add much to the beauty of Mr. Barlow’s farm. We are always glad to see permanent improvements. Nothing adds more to the value of a farm than to have good fences, and the fencerows cleaned out good, gates in good repair and so forth.

Ed Wooddell’s family has had another scourge of the flu, followed by pneumonia. There are four cases of pneumonia and six of them in bed altogether. They lost two members of the family to diphtheria last fall. This family is having its share of trouble.



HOSTERMAN

The people of this community would very much like to have a road from Hosterman to Arbovale as the only way we have to get out is by airplane and that is very expensive.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. George Wheeler, March 20, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Fitzpatrick, near Marlinton, March 24, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Rider, of Marlinton, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry L. Byers, a son, March 26, 1922.

DIED

Mrs. Melinda Griffin, at the home of her sister, Mrs. Fanny McNeill, near Buckeye, March 17, 1922. She had reached the advanced age of 89 years. Burial at the McNeill graveyard…

– – –

Mrs. Mary E. Hillyard died at the home of her son, Austin Nottingham, at Nottingham, March 15, 1922, aged 72 years. She had been in failing health for the past three years…

She leaves to mourn her loss, five sons, Loring Nottingham, of Hartstown, Pa., Jesse, Charley and Austin Nottingham, of Nottingham, and Anderson, of Bristol, Tennessee…

Her body was laid to rest on the home place…