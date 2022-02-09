Thursday, February 13, 1947\r\n\r\nThe weather for February has been one cold wave after another, with more promised from up Canada way. About four below zero has been the coldest recorded here, with wind blowing. It has been down to twelve below on higher grounds.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nStaff Sgt. Dennie F. Galford, of the Air Force, arrived home Monday from Straubing, Germany, to be with his wife and small son, Frank Richard.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nT-5 Harold L. Shifflett is at home with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Shifflett, of Marlinton. T-5 Shifflett served nineteen months in the Army with eleven months overseas with the 61st Station Hospital Medical Detachment. \r\n\r\nThe Living Fence\r\n\r\nThe passage of the For-estry Amendment during the last election, permits the legislature to exempt from taxation, land the farmer has set aside to produce timber, and fenced to protect it from grazing.\r\n\r\nFarmers of Pocahontas County should be much interested in experiments carried on by the Soil Conservation Service nursery at Elsberry, Missouri, to find a low cost barrier to protect from woodland and wildlife areas against livestock. \r\n\r\nRose multiflora commonly referred to as multiflora rose shows considerable merit for such fence use. Indeed, the prospect of multiflora rose hedges as a general field divider far outweighs its potential barrier for woodland and wildlife areas\u2026\r\n\r\nProbably the first question asked by farmers will be whether multiflora rose will spread by suckering, layering or seeding; it does not sucker and does not propagate by layering but, like most woody plants, will layer if a branch is covered by soil for some time. Seeding regeneration does occur under favorable conditions but not to the extent of being a nuisance\u2026\r\n\r\nWEDDINGS\r\n\r\nKincaid \u2013 Riley\r\nA very quiet wedding was solemnized at the home of Rev. R. E. Bussard, in Bolar, Virginia, on Thursday, January 30, 1947, at two o\u2019clock p.m. when Miss Patricia Jean Riley became the bride of Glen B. Kincaid.\r\n\r\nThe bride is the attractive daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John William Riley, of Arbovale, and the groom is a son of Mrs. Stella M. Kincaid and the late William Kincaid, of Headwaters, Virginia\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nCyrus \u2013 Campbell\r\nIn a candlelight setting of gladioli and greenery at Baxter Presbyterian church, Miss Marilee Josephine Campbell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Campbell, of Dunmore, was married Saturday afternoon, February 1, 1947, to Clarence Huntington Cyrus, son of Mr. and Mrs. L. J. Cyrus, of Huntington\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nWorstell - Barkley\r\nMr. and Mrs. Claude L. Barkley, of Greenbank, announce the marriage of their daughter, Pauline, to Bill J. Worstell, son of Mrs. Faye Worstell, of Akron, Ohio, which took place Thursday, January 30, 1947.\r\n\r\nHospital Patients\r\n\r\nMrs. Blanche Wymer and baby boy.\r\n\r\nMrs. D. W. Williams and baby boy.\r\n\r\nMrs. Walter Shafer and baby girl.\r\n\r\nMrs. James Hannah and baby boy.\r\n\r\nOBITUARIES\r\n\r\nDavid Cecil Dean was born on March 24, 1884, and departed this life on January 22, 1946; aged 62 years, nine months and 28 days. He is survived by his sister and brothers, Blanche and Forrest, of Rimel, and James, of Marlinton. His children are Ulysses, Alvon and Harry, of Marlinton; Mrs. Iris Keirns, of Maryland, and Mrs. Edith Cain, of Cass.\r\n\r\nSo sad and sudden was the call of one so dearly loved by all; a bitter grief, a shock severe, to part with one so dear.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Nannie B. Wilfong, aged 81 years, died at the home of her son, Lee B. Wilfong, at Buckhannon, February 1, 1947\u2026 Burial in the Hevener cemetery. The deceased was a native of Pocahontas County, having been reared on Burner Mountain\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Anna Duncan Hill, wife of R. W. Hill, of Dunmore, departed this life on Sunday morning, January 19, 1947. Mrs. Hill was born on Stony Creek, November 27, 1882, the daughter of the late James H. and Mary Ann Wilson Duncan\u2026 Funeral service was conducted from the West Union Church. Her body was laid to rest in the Cochran cemetery.\r\n
