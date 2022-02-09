NOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, April 4, 2022\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14319\r\nESTATE OF: GEORGE F. WILSON\r\nEXECUTRIX: Rachel Wingfield\r\n\t824 14th Avenue\r\n\tMarlinton WV 24954\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14345\r\nESTATE OF: JUANITA BURNER GOOD\r\nEXECUTOR: Charles G. Good\r\n\tP. O. Box 117\r\n\tDurbin, WV 26264-0117\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14349\r\nESTATE OF: MELISSA LEIGH LAMBERT\r\nADMINISTRATOR: Christopher Lambert\r\n\t\t\t14158 Back Mountain Road\r\n\t\t\tDurbin, WV 26264-9050\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on January 28, 2022.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n2\/3\/2c\r\n\r\nORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\nIN THE FAMILY COURT OF \r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\nCivil Action No. 21-DV-76\r\nJANE MARIE BIGGS, PETITIONER,\r\nand \t\t\t\t\r\nDAVID MACE, RESPONDENT \r\nTHE OBJECT OF THIS PUBLICATION IS TO GIVE NOTICE \r\nOF A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROTECTIVE ORDER.\r\nTo the above Named Respondent: DAVID MACE\r\nNotice is hereby given to the parties above that a Domestic Violence Protective Order has been issued by the Family Court of Pocahontas County on February 2, 2022, and shall remain in full force and effect until midnight on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.\r\nA copy of said Order can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.\r\nEntered by the Clerk of said Court February 7, 2022\r\nConnie M. Carr\r\nCircuit Clerk of Pocahontas County.\r\n2\/10\/1c\r\n\r\nIN THE FAMILY COURT OF \r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\n Civil Action No. 22-D-05\r\nIN RE: The Marriage of:\r\nROBERT MAYLE, Petitioner\r\nand\r\nNOLOLETIA MAYLE, Respondent\r\nORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\nTHE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE.\r\nThis is a publication by Class II Legal Advertisement.\r\nTo the Above-Named Respondent:\r\nIt appearing by affidavit filed in this action that NOLOLETIA MAYLE is a non-resident of the State of West Virginia or has an unknown address. It is hereby ordered that NOLOLETIA MAYLE serve upon ROBERT MAYLE, Petitioner, whose address is 287 BILL CAMPBELL ROAD, MARLINTON, WV 24954, an Answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition for Divorce filed in this action, on or before FEBRUARY 28, 2022.\r\nIf you fail to Answer the Petition for Divorce, a judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.\r\nA copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk\u2019s Office.\r\nEntered by the Clerk of said court, January 27, 2022.\r\nConnie M. Carr, Clerk of the Court\r\nBy Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy\r\n2\/3\/2c\r\n\r\nIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF \r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\nCivil Action No. 22-P-08\r\nIN RE: HANNAH WILLIAMS\r\nPetition for Emancipation \r\n\r\nRESPONDENTS:\r\nMARK WILLIAMS\r\nCASSANDRA WILLIAMS\r\n\r\nORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\nPETITION FOR EMANCIPATION\r\nTo the Above Named Respondents: Mark Williams and Cassandra Williams.\r\nAn IN-PERSON hearing in this matter is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Courthouse, 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, 24954.\r\nAll persons wishing to appear at said hearing shall be present no later than 2 p.m. on March 9, 2022, in the Circuit Court Courtroom at the Pocahontas County Courthouse.\r\nA copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.\r\nEntered by the Clerk of said Court, February 7, 2022.\r\nConnie M. Carr\r\nCircuit Clerk of Pocahontas County\r\n 2\/10\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000021 - Pocahontas County \u2013 WVTI, LLC\r\nTo: SNOWSHOE PINNACLE, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, CARL H. CATHER III, SPILLMAN, THOMAS & BATTLE PLLC, WARD N STONE JR, 84 LUMBER COMPANY, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C\/O SEAN PRENDERGAST, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C\/O SEAN PRENDERGAST, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN INC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC, SKAT LLC, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8SV PARCEL 0032 0000\r\nYou will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000021, LTS SS-24; SS-25; SS-26 SAWMILL VILLAGE SD .65AC, located in EDRAY which was returned delinquent in the name of SNOWSHOE PINNACLE ETALS, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$855.39\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$708.73\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t\t\t$1,406.57\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$1,071.95\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$4,042.64\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/10\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000015 - Pocahontas County \u2013 WVTI, LLC\r\nTo: ALEX MILLS JR, ALEX MILLS JR, SNOWSHOE OVERLOOK CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATES INC, WILLIAM L MILLS III, TRUSTEE MILLS LAW FIRM, WILLIAM L MILLS, III, TRUSTEE MILLS LAW FIRM, JAMES HOUSE, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 24E PARCEL 0003 0013\r\nYou will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000015, OVERLOOK CONDO 14B .0206% INT IN 1.58 AC FEE, located in EDRAY which was returned delinquent in the name of MILLS ALEX JR, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$249.35\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$128.52\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t\t\t$1,006.94\t \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$845.04\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$2,229.85\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/10\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000027 - Pocahontas County \u2013 WVTI, LLC\r\nTo: MICHAEL WEBB, PAMELA WEBB, RIMFIRE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEAPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8Z PARCEL 0348 0000\r\nYou will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000027, RIMFIRE UNIT 348 BLDG 2 .0040% INT 1.398 AC (JR S, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of WEBB MICHAEL & PAMELA, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$575.87\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$437.52\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t\t\t$961.20\t \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$355.65\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$2,330.24\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/10\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000066 - Pocahontas County \u2013 WVTI, LLC\r\nTo: GREGORY WARF ESTATE, CAROLYN WILFONG, GREGORY WARF ESTATE C\/O CAROLYN WILFONG, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT, GREGORY WARF, DISCOVER BANK, KAITLIN WARF, LOGAN WARF, DUSTIN HOLBROOK, SHALAYNA HOLBROOK, CAROLYN WILFONG, CAROLYN WILFONG, CAROLYN WILFONG, OCCUPANT, CAROLYN WILFONG, WARF GREGORY (ESTATE), IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 32 PARCEL 0041 0003\r\nYou will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000066, DROOP MTN .50 AC 113.5X250X122X250, located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of WARF GREGORY (ESTATE), and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$223.67\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$233.40\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t\t\t$1,222.08\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$826.34\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$2,505.49 \r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/10\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000003 - Pocahontas County \u2013 WVTI, LLC\r\nTo: MICHAEL G BANUELOS, MARIA T BANUELOS, SUE GANSER, MOUNTAIN LODGE ASSOCIATION, MICHAEL BANUELOS, MICHAEL BANUELOS, MARIA BANUELOS, MARIA BANUELOS, MICHAEL BANUELOS, MARIA MANUELOS, OCCUPANT, OCCUPANT, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8S PARCEL 0001 0088\r\nYou will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000003, MT. LODGE UNIT 212 .3534% INT IN 5.01 AC FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of BANUELOS MICHAEL G & MARIA T, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$377.49\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$495.17\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t\t\t$1,171.49\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$1,147.56\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$3,191.71\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/10\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000047 - Pocahontas County \u2013 WVTI, LLC\r\nTo: RAYMOND K COLEMAN JR, PATRICIA A COLEMAN, JOHN BOSO, JOHN BOSO, JOHN BOSO, JOHN BOSO, OCCUPANT, JOHN J BOSO, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: HUNTERSVILLE MAP: 72A PARCEL 0042 0001\r\nYou will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000047, LT 19C M&E FARM SD 2.73 AC FEE, located in HUNTERSVILLE, which was returned delinquent in the name of COLEMAN RAYMOND K JR & PATRICIA A, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t $151.66\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. \t $68.52\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. $990.85\t \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$528. 17\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$1,739.20\t \r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/10\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000037 - Pocahontas County \u2013 WVTI, LLC\r\nTo: JERRY A REXRODE, VERNON D WOODDELL TRUSTEE, VERNON D WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, REXRODE MASONRY & TILE INC, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: GREEN BANK. MAP: 23 PARCEL 0024 0012\r\nYou will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000037, NR DURBIN .36 AC, located in GREEN BANK, which was returned delinquent in the name of REXRODE JERRY A, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$714.25\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$579.28\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t\t\t$1,069.61\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$345.04\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$2,708.18\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000024 - Pocahontas County \u2013 WVTI, LLC\r\nTo: SNOWSHOE PINNACLE, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, CARL H CATHER III, SPILLMAN, THOMAS & BATTLE PLLC, WARD N STONE, JR, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C\/O SEAN PRENDERGAST, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C\/O SEAN PRENDERGAST, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN INC, CRAIG DUET, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8SV PARCEL 0035 0000\r\nYou will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000024, LT SS-12 SAWMILL VILLAGE SD .10 AC, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of SNOWSHOE PINNACLE ETALS, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$348.31\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$236.23\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t\t\t$1,282.08\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$995.69\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$2,862.31\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/10\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000022 - Pocahontas County \u2013 WVTI, LLC\r\nTo: SNOWSNOE PINNACLE, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, CARL H. CATHER III, SPILLMAN, THOMAS & BATTLE PLLC, WARD N STONE JR, 84 LUMBER COMPANY, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C\/O SEAN PRENDERGAST, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC C\/O SEAN PRENDERGST, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN INC, SKAT LLC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY. MAP: 8SV PARCEL 0033 0000\r\nYou will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000022, LT B-1 SAWMILL VILLAGE SD .12 AC, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of SNOWSHOE PINNACLE ETALS, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$348.31\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$236.23\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t\t\t$1,406.57\t \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$1,071.95\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$3,063.06\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/10\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000007 - Pocahontas County \u2013 WVTI, LLC\r\nTo: H WYATT HANNA III, MICHAEL C DOSS, TRUSTEE, H WYATT HANNA III, PETER NUSPLE, JACQUELINE C ROWE, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: TECHNICAL SERVICES ADVISORY GROUP MANAGER, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 24E PARCEL 0003 0004\r\nYou will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-000000007, OVERLOOK CONDO 4A .0223% INT IN 1.58 AC FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of HANNA H WYATT III, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$427.55\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$259.88\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. $960.36\t \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$301.91\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$1,949.70\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/10\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\nCert. No. 38182 \u2013 Huntersville Historical Traditions\r\nTo: JOSEPH C LOURY, JOSEPH C LOURY \u2013 REGULAR MAIL, WILLADENE LOURY, WILLADENE LOURY \u2013 REGULAR MAIL, JOSEPH C LOURY, JOSEPH C LOURY \u2013 REGULAR MAIL, WILLADENE LOURY, WILLADENE LOURY \u2013 REGULAR MAIL, JOSEPH C LOURY, JOSEPH C LOURY \u2013 REGULAR MAIL, WILLADENE LOURY, WILLADENE LOURY \u2013 REGULAR MAIL, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDistrict: HUNTERSVILLE MAP: 45 PARCEL 0031 0000\r\nYou will take notice that Huntersville Historical Traditions, the purchaser of the following real estate, Certification No 38182, located in HUNTERSVILLE District, HUNTERSVILLE 15X100 SQ. FT., which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of LOURY JOSEPH C, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on 10\/05\/2021. Huntersville Historical Traditions requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after 3\/28\/2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before 3\/28\/2022 will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to 3\/28\/2022.\t$344.18\r\nAmount of taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to 3\/28\/2022.\t$0.00\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest to 3\/28\/2022.\t$859.91\r\nAdditional Statutory Fees with interest to 3\/28\/2022.\t$0.00\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff \u2013 cashier check, money order, certified or personal check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeffrey Barlow, Sheriff of Pocahontas County. \t\t\t$1,204.09\r\nYou may redeem at any time before 3\/28\/2022 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nGiven under my hand 1\/29\/2022.\r\nG. Russell Rollyson Jr.\r\nDeputy Commissioner of Delinquent and Non-entered Lands \r\nof Pocahontas County, State of West Virginia.\r\nPlease return this letter and payment to the West Virginia State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Building 1, Room W-118, Charleston, West Virginia 25305\r\nQuestions, please call 1-888-509-6568.\r\n2\/10\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000025 - Pocahontas County \u2013 \r\nPOCAHONTAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY\r\nTo: JANET M. TABIT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8H PARCEL 0065 0000\r\nYou will take notice that POCAHONTAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000025, LT 90 NORTH WOODS SD, 182X120X133.86X84.86X50 FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of TABIT M. JANET, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$196.09\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$94.50\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t$237.39 \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$113.13\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$641.11\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. \r\n2\/3\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000023 - Pocahontas County \u2013\r\n POCAHONTAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY\r\nTo: SKAT CHARLESTON LLC, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC, C\/O THE COMPANY CORPORATION, SNOWSHOE PINNACLE LLC, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8SV PARCEL 0034 0000\r\nYou will take notice that POCAHONTAS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000023, LTS B-23 THROUGH B-29 SAWMILL VILLAGE 1.04 AC, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of SNOWSHOE PINNACLE ETALS, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows: \r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$1,869.32\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$1,653.71\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t$272.59\t \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$279.39\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $4,075.01\r\n Cost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\n You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\n Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/3\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000016 - Pocahontas County \u2013 CLINT GUNTER\r\nTo: OCCUPANT, OCCUPANT, POCAHONTAS SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, KENNETH MORGAN, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 67 PARCEL 0019 0006\r\nYou will take notice that CLINT GUNTER, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000016, NR. BUCKEYE RESIDUE 19.98 AC FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name of MORGAN, KENNETH J., and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$\t670.82\r\n Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$\t545.73\r\n Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t$\t889.95\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$\t129.39\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$2,235.89\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$\t35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.\r\nQuestions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\t 2\/3\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000063 - Pocahontas County \u2013 \r\nKURT MOTHES AND ROBERT MOTHES\r\nTo: CLARENCE THEODORE PERRY JR, MAGISTRATE COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY, CLARENCE T. PERRY, CLARENCE PERRY, CLARENCE PERRY, CLARENCE PERRY, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nDISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 60 PARCEL 0015 0000\r\nYou will take notice that KURT MOTHES AND ROBERT MOTHES, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000063, DROOP MTN. 2.1 AC FEE, located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of PERRY, CLARENCE T., and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$\t661.01\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$1,112.24\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t\t$1,153.93\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$\t86.26\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$3,013.44\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$\t35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n2\/3\/3c\r\n\r\nPUBLIC MEETING \u2013 SCHOOL CALENDAR\r\nIn accordance with West Virginia State Law, the Pocahontas County Board of Education is required to hold two public meetings with the purpose of discussing the school calendar for the 2022-2023 year.\r\nThe first of those public meetings will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Conference Room. \r\nThe second public meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Conference Room. \r\nParents, teachers, community members, business leaders and other interested parties are encouraged to attend the meetings, become informed of the state-required guidelines that we must follow, and see a draft of the proposed calendar. \r\n2\/3\/2c\r\n\r\nPOSITION AVAILABLE\r\nThe Town of Marlinton is seeking a full-time Code Enforcement Officer\/Building Inspector.\r\nQualified candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid West Virginia driver's license as well as building, construction and\/or inspection experience. The successful candidate must be certified by the State Fire Commission as Building Official\/Building Code Inspector within one year of date of hire and must pass a background check.\r\nSalary will be based on experience and benefits will be provided.\r\nThe position will remain open until filled.\r\nSubmit applications\/r\u00e9sum\u00e9s to: Town of Marlinton, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954; or mmail townofmarlinton@frontiernet.net\r\nFor more information, call 304-799-4315\r\nThe Town of Marlinton is an equal opportunity employer.\r\n2\/10\/2c\r\n
