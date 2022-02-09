<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/OBIT.-Greenlee.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="251" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85390" \/>\r\n\r\nEvelyn Margaret \u201cPeg\u201d Greenlee, age 95, of Charleston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 1, 2022.\u00a0 \r\nPeg was born February 5, 1926, in Jonesville, Michigan. \r\n\r\nShe was a 1947 graduate of Michigan State University (where she met Joe Greenlee) and became a teacher of Home Economics.\u00a0 In 1949, she married Joe, and in 1951 they moved to Charleston. Peg taught kindergarten in Charleston at the Baptist Temple preschool for 10 years, as well as working with \u201cKeep A Child in School\u201d (12 years), \u201cMeals On Wheels\u201d (15 years), and serving as Baptist Temple church hostess for 30 years, where she was in charge of all meal services.\u00a0 She was also active in the American Baptist Women\u2019s groups serving in many different capacities including Circle leader.\r\n\r\nOver the years, Peg and Joe enjoyed ballroom dancing, skiing, white water rafting, extensive traveling and their log home on the Greenbrier River in Pocahontas County.\u00a0 Peg loved her family, friends and gardening, but nothing came before her faith and love for God. She was always a wonderful example to others in doing God\u2019s work.\r\n\r\nPeg was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marian Espie; sons, Steven and Ronald Greenlee; and a sister-in-law, Betty Warner; and many friends.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Joe W. Greenlee; niece, Connie Warner (Dr. Alan Carroll); nephews, Brent Warner (Cris Doria), and Tim Warner (Barbara); close friends, Kathy Lester, Donna and Bob Hoff, Archie and Linda Snedegar, Carolyn and Frank McCarty and Charlotte Sahley, all of Charleston; Frank and Teresa Miller, of Washington; and many others.\u00a0 \r\nShe is loved by all.\r\n\r\nThe funeral service was held Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Charleston Baptist Temple with Pastor Jim Hewitt officiating.\u00a0 \r\nIn lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charleston Baptist Temple at 209 Morris Street, Charleston WV\u00a0 25301.\r\n\r\nFriends may send condolences to the family at\u00a0www.barlowbonsall.com\r\n\r\nBarlow Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.\r\n
