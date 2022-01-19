Thursday, January 23, 1947\r\n\r\nSome Liquor Costs\r\n\r\nDecember 5 was the thirteenth anniversary of the repeal of the prohibition of the manufacture and sale of alcoholic liquors in the United States. On that date, the New York Times published some figures which, with the use of a little imagination, reveal something of what the cost has been to the nation.\r\n\r\n\u201cIn the years since prohibition was voted out,\u201d says the Times report, \u201cthe country has consumed more than 1,800,000,000 gallons of liquor, more than 1,000,000,000 gallons of wine and over 21,700,000,000 gallons of beer. And almost $60,000,000,000 \u2013 roughly equivalent to one third of this year\u2019s entire national income from wages, rents, investments and other sources\u2026\u201d\r\n\r\nThese figures reveal only the financial cost of the production and consumption of liquor. Only in imagination can one compute what the cost has been in human sorrow and wreckage \u2013 broken lives, broken homes, poverty, sorrow, crime, diseased brains and bodies, destroyed talents, blasted hopes, preventable deaths and all the rest of the misery and destruction that follow in the trail of strong drink. \u2013 Christian Observer\r\n\r\nFIELD NOTES\r\n\r\nA couple of well meaning town sportsmen put one all over Fred Galford the other day in the matter of some bear tracks. The men had come up Williams River and at the mouth of Tea Creek there were tracks which looked to them like a big bear and a small bear had come off Black Mountain to putter around the mouth of the creek, and then go back again. They went out of their way to carry the word to Mr. Galford, the bear hunter. \r\n\r\nHe called off his job of timber cutting for the next day, and before daylight he was at the sign with his bear dogs. There was nothing doing \u2013 merely dog tracks, by gravy! A big dog and a smaller dog had come off Black Mountain and went back again in the soft snow, and the melting snow did enlarge the tracks.\r\n\r\nIt was a day off for Mr. Galford anyhow, so he took his dogs round into the bear woods in the big country about the head of Tea Creek. There was no signs any bears had been moving since they holed up before Christmas. He did bring back the encouraging news that grouse were decidedly more plentiful now than last year at this time. \r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nLast week word came that a medium sized bear had crossed the road near the old barroom on the south of the Alleghany, above Mt. Grove, headed north. It was as good a guess as any the bear might be making for the Harper Rocks to hole up for the short end of the winter now remaining. However, he did not house at these good denning places. About eight miles from where the bear crossed the road, at the Chestnut Level, he got back into Virginia, where the likes of him are protected by a closed season.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nDuring Christmas week Austin and Oscar Sharp killed an old bear and two smaller ones on Little Black Mountain.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nBoude Beverage was over from Dry Creek Thursday, to report the killing of four red foxes in his neighborhood last week. Mrs. Dan Beverage caught one of these foxes in a steel trap.\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Ira Hannah, of Marlinton, announce the marriage of their daughter, Rebecca Sue Hannah, to Melvin Dale Hollandsworth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hollandsworth, of Hillsboro.\r\n\r\nThe ceremony was performed at the home of the bride on Thursday evening, January 16, 1947, at five o\u2019clock, with Rev. Roger Melton, pastor of the Marlinton Presbyterian Church officiating\u2026\r\n\r\nThe groom received his honorable discharge from the United States Navy after serving four years in the Pacific area.\r\n\r\nJanuary 16 was the bride\u2019s birthday and her parents\u2019 wedding anniversary\u2026\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Reid Davis, at Huntington, a son. Mrs. Davis is the former Miss Mary Richardson.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Manuel McNeill, of Hampton, Virginia, a son named Jackie Lynn McNeill.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Annie Duncan Hill, aged 67 years, wife of R. W. Hill, of Dunmore, died Sunday morning, January 19, 1947. On Tuesday her body was laid in the Cochran Cemetery on Stony Creek, the funeral being held from West Union church by Rev. R. J. Skaggs. The deceased is the daughter of the late James and Mary Ann Wilson Duncan. She is survived by her husband and seven children, Neva, Mary, Arlene, Osborne, LeRoy, Tempest and Dale\u2026\r\n\r\nJohn Melvin Grogg, aged 79 years, of Cass, died at his home January 17, 1947. On Monday afternoon the funeral service was held from the Arbovale Church by his pastor, Rev. Quade R. Arbogast with interment in the Arbovale cemetery. The deceased is survived by two children, William, of Akron, Ohio, and Hazel, at home.\r\n\r\nMrs. Ella Stone Ryder, aged 73, widow of the late Daniel Ryder, died at the home of her son, Arlie Ryder, at Boyer Saturday, December 28, 1946. Her body was laid to rest in the Boyer cemetery Tuesday, the funeral being conducted from the Kerr Memorial Church\u2026 The deceased was the daughter of the late Dan and Eliza Stone. Mrs. Ryder spent all the years of her life and reared a family of eight children within a stone\u2019s throw of her birthplace.\r\n\r\n
