Bruce McKean\u00a0\r\nContributing Writer\r\n\r\nPCHS V, 26\r\nTucker County V, 57\r\n\r\nThe Class A #3 ranked (8-2, 3-0 PVC) Tucker County girls varsity basketball team\u00a0headed to Dunmore Friday, fresh off of a 55-51 upset of Class AAA Phillip Barbour on the PBHS court. TCHS junior 6\u20191\u201d Kadie Colebank came into this game having made 147 points and 139 rebounds in 10 games. PCHS (5-5, 2-4 PVC) would be without their top scorer, sophomore Olivia Vandevender, who had scored 140 points in 10 games and dished out 27 assists.\r\n\r\nTucker\u2019s full-court press, rebounding (our tallest player is 5\u20198\u201d) and fast, small guards caused problems from the start. Senior point guard Jayden Kuhn scored nine of her 12 game points in the first frame that ended 19-4. Kadie Colebank got hot in the second scoring nine of Tucker\u2019s 12 points, but four Lady Warriors, including one trey from Makayla Ervine, scored 15\u00a0points to cut the TCHS lead to 31-19 at the half. The third quarter was the worst for PCHS, and TCHS took it 18-2 with Kadie Colebank scoring 10\u00a0points. The fourth frame ended 8-5 in favor of TCHS (now 9-2, 4-0 PVC) for the 57-26 PCHS (now 5-6, 2-5 PVC) loss. The 31-point loss is the biggest this season.\r\n\r\nKadie Colebank was game-high scorer with 27 points (more than the PCHS game score of 26), 10 rebounds, six blocks, two steals and three assists. Ervine was PCHS high-scorer with nine points. PCHS team-highs were: Allyson Alderman \u2013 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 deflections and Macaden Taylor \u2013 4 blocks. TCHS out-rebounded PCHS 40-23 and had fewer turnovers 17-21. PCHS hit two of 14 three attempts (14 percent) and 10 of 37 two attempts (27 percent). Fourteen fouls were called on PCHS and only 4 were called on TCHS.\u00a0 Tucker made 13 of 21 foul shots (62 percent), and PCHS NEVER got a foul shot.\r\n\r\nPCHS JV, 41\u00a0\u00a0\r\nHighland V, 10\r\n\r\nThe Highland High School varsity girls basketball team arrived in Dunmore from Monterey, Virginia, with six players to play the PCHS JV squad of 13 players on Monday. The first quarter ended with PCHS leading 8 to 3. With a strong PCHS bench rotating in and out, the Lady Warriors took the second 13-0 and the third 12-0 for a 33-3 lead going into the final frame. The Lady Rams never gave up and saved the best for last, but PCHS took the fourth stanza 8-7 for the 41-10 win. The 31-point win was the biggest of the season.\r\n\r\nEight Warriors and four Rams scored in the game. PCHS high scorer was Riley Pollack with 11 points and five rebounds, while Jazmine Douglas, Kir-sten Wood and Anna Armstrong each scored three points for HHS honors. Mallori McCoy, with seven points and a team-high four steals, plus Hannah Burks, with six points and a team-high three deflections, were the next two high scorers for PCHS. Adelyn Warner grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.\r\n\r\nThe Rams were called for 14 fouls versus 11 for PCHS, and PCHS made three of six foul shots (50 percent) versus four of 13 (31 percent) for the visitors. The taller PCHS team grabbed\u00a040 rebounds versus 24 for AHS and committed fewer turnovers, 21 versus 37.\r\n\r\nPCHS JV, 28\r\nTucker County JV, 38\r\n\r\nThe TCHS and PCHS JV teams each had five girls score in the 11-11 first quarter tie. The Mountain Lions took the second quarter 9-8 and held a 20-19 lead at the half. Katie Hicks of TCHS shot 13 foul shots and made seven in the second. Four Lions combined for 13 points in the third, and Warrior Riley Pollack hit the only three of the game and the only PCHS basket of the third stanza. That 13-3 TCHS effort won the game for them. PCHS (now 7-2, 5-2 PVC) took the fourth quarter 6-5, and TCHS won the game 38-28.\r\n\r\nTucker\u2019s Addie Hicks, Katie Hicks and Tabitha Adams tied for game high-scorers with nine points each. Freshman Ella Johnston was PCHS high scorer with eight points. Pollack was next with seven points. Other PCHS team-highs were: Hannah Burks \u2013 four assists and three deflections, Andrea Alderman \u2013 seven rebounds, Mallori McCoy \u2013 two steals, and Adelyn Warner \u2013 two blocks.\r\nThe Lions were called for 14 fouls versus 20 for PCHS, and PCHS made nine of 14 foul shots (64 percent) versus 18 of 30 (60 percent) for the visitors. The shorter PCHS team grabbed 26 rebounds versus 31 for TCHS and committed more turnovers, 43 versus 34. PCHS made nine of 39 field goals (23%).\r\n\r\nThe PCHS JV and V girls basketball teams will travel to James Monroe in Lindside Friday, January 21: JV \u2013 5:45 p.m., V \u2013 7 p.m. The PCHS teams will host Richwood on Wednesday, January 26:\u2008JV \u2013 5:45 p.m., V \u2013 7 p.m.
Leave a Reply