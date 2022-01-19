Tumbleweed \r\nThe conclusion\r\n\r\nSomewhere just west of Albuquerque, New Mexico. \r\n\r\nMadelyn and Douglas had been seeing tumbleweeds on old Route 66 since entering the panhandle of Texas. \r\n\r\nNeither of the two had ever been accused of being overly imaginative. \r\n\r\nThe common denominator of their private discussions was trends. Those of the financial markets or the life-styles of the affluent. \r\n\r\nIntellectually, they only swam in the shallow end of the pool.\r\n\r\nHowever, the couple had begun comparing themselves to the tumbleweeds they had observed rolling across the open rangeland that bordered the highway. \r\n\r\nIn short, Madelyn and Douglas had concocted a crude analogy about the sense of freedom they were experiencing on their road trip. And, they equated this with the windborne tumbleweed.\r\n\r\nMadelyn and Douglas both bought into this narrative to the point where they thought they should \u201cadopt\u201d a tumbleweed.\r\n\r\nThis contrasts with those people who collect seashells along a beach and carry them back to their homes. It is unlikely that a vacationing beachcomber actually identifies with a bivalve. \r\n\r\nAt least not in a personal way.\r\n\r\nA few miles west of Albuquerque, New Mexico, our yuppies pulled off onto the shoulder of the road. Madelyn had spotted a group of tumbleweeds stacked up against a fence.\r\n\r\nShe stepped out of the Mustang and headed straight out to the tangle of tumbleweeds to select the best one. \r\n\r\nMadelyn rummaged through the stack like going through the bargain bin at K-Mart. Not that Madelyn would ever stoop to doing such a thing. For that matter, she would never be seen in a K-Mart.\r\n\r\nShe finally settled on a tumbleweed that was more spherical than the rest. \r\n\r\nThis uniform roundness appealed to her sense of aesthetic. Yet, it would never occur to her that this shape also gave this particular tumbleweed an advantage over the others when it came to mobility. \r\n\r\nThe professors at Wellesley didn\u2019t spend much time on evolutionary adaptation in their business classes.\r\n\r\nHolding the prickly tumbleweed at arm\u2019s length, Madelyn returned to the car and wedged her find on the rear floorboard behind her seat.\r\n\r\nIn the minds of Douglas and Madelyn, they had graciously invited the tumbleweed into their lives. In the botanical mind of the tumbleweed, two spoiled brats had kidnapped him before he could sow his wild seeds. \r\n\r\nLiterally!\r\n\r\n\u2018Standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona.\u2019\r\n\r\nOn the main street of Winslow, the duo discovered an establishment called The Eagles Java Shoppe. Upon spotting the coffee shop, Douglas\u2019 actual words were, \u201cSuch a fine sight to see.\u201d \r\n\r\nAfter they each gulped down a latte chased with two shots of espresso, they got back in the car and drove away. The tumbleweed chose this very moment to jump ship and start rolling down Main Street in the opposite direction.\r\n\r\nStanding on a corner was a handsome young man with long hair wearing a tie-dye t-shirt sporting a giant peace symbol. He saw the tumbleweed escape over the trunk of the car.\r\n\r\nCapturing the weed before it got too far, he caught up to the red Mustang at the next light. \r\n\r\nAfter returning the prickly plant to Madelyn and Douglas, they offered the young man a tip. Such as they would the doorman at their Manhattan apartment building.\r\n\r\nThe good Samaritan refused the money, and the couple thanked him for his act of kindness. As they drove off, the young man shouted melodically, \u201cTake it easy, Take it easy. Don\u2019t let the sound of your own wheels drive you...\u201d Then the yuppies were out of hearing range.\r\n\r\nSomething about this whole encounter in Winslow, Arizona, had an eerie D\u00e9j\u00e0 vu feel about it to our travelers. Madelyn and Douglas quickly shook off the strange feeling as they drove the final leg of their journey to Los Angeles.\r\n\r\nThe end of the road, Los Angeles.\r\n\r\nDouglas and Madelyn arrived at 7th Avenue and Broadway in downtown L.A. a bit after three p.m. on a Sunday. \r\n\r\nWith help from a tourist, they had several Polaroid photos taken signifying the end of their journey. One of which was of Madelyn and Douglas holding the tumbleweed between them. \r\n\r\nJust a typical family on vacation; mom, dad and little tumbleweed. They even discussed naming their little girl, should they ever have one, Kali. \r\n\r\nKali, as you already know if you read part one of this tale, is the genus of tumbleweed. \r\n\r\nPromptly the following day, they stuffed their unneeded luggage and the tumbleweed into the trunk of the Mustang. Madelyn made arrangements to have the car shipped back to Chicago, while Douglas obtained two first-class tickets to O\u2019Hare.\r\n\r\nThe tumbleweed in the windy city.\r\n\r\nAt first, the tumbleweed was placed in a prominent location in their formal living room. The plant served as a conversation starter when the couple entertained guests. \r\n\r\nDouglas and Madelyn made a point of sharing the \u201cfreedom of the open highway and the tumbleweed\u201d story with all of their guests. Their captive audience rarely had any comment to offer; usually just saying \u201cThat\u2019s interesting\u201d with just a hint of facetiousness.\r\n\r\nAs with all of Douglas and Madelyn\u2019s passions, they soon lost interest in the tumbleweed. \r\n\r\nTennis and inline skating were their new passions. And anyway, their Ashera cat started peeing on the tumbleweed giving it an unpleasant odor.\r\n\r\nSo, it was relegated to the baby\u2019s room, should they decide to have one. A baby, that is.\r\n\r\nThe long and winding road.\r\n\r\nMadelyn\u2019s housekeeper opened the window to air out the room one fateful day. It was a windy day in the Windy City, and the tumbleweed immediately recognized its long-awaited opportunity. \r\n\r\nUtilizing the room\u2019s air currents, it caught an updraft that lifted it up just high enough to clear the windowsill and out onto Lakeshore Drive. \r\n\r\nAnd with the wind at its back, the tumbleweed set out for home.\r\n\r\nThe tumbleweed first crossed Grant Park, releasing several hundred of its seeds.\r\n\r\nThen, following a roughly southwest course, the tumbleweed tumbled through fields, forests and hills. It slid along over snow and ice and floated across the Mississippi River.\r\n\r\nIn a wheat field in Oklahoma, the tumbleweed narrowly avoided a thrashing from a threshing machine. \r\n\r\nIt suffered the indignity of picking up all manner of trash along the way. The sticky Stuckey\u2019s Pecan Log wrappers were the hardest to get rid of. Thanks to the copious amount of grease, Big Mac wrappers were much easier to shrug off.\r\n\r\nOnce, our tumbleweed got entangled in a bra thrown out of a passing car. It was finally released from its confinement when a goat took a culinary interest in the Victoria\u2019s Secret 36D lace push-up.\r\n\r\n(Reader, you are invited to imagine why an expensive bra was unceremoniously ejected from a car window. Please keep your musings to yourself as The Pocahontas Times is a family newspaper.)\r\n\r\nSome 200,000 copies of the tumbleweed\u2019s genetic code were released in five states. \r\n\r\nThe tumbleweed finally found its own kind just east of Amarillo, Texas. For all intents and purposes, our tumbleweed then died, but not before having accomplished its mission.\r\n\r\nThirty years later.\r\n\r\nMadelyn and Douglas, now rapidly approaching 60 years of age, had adopted an infant girl some 25 years earlier. Her name is Kali; her namesake is the botanical name for tumbleweed, Kali tragus.\r\n\r\nKali was appropriately named. She studied journalism at DePaul University in Chicago. After writing for the Chicago Tribune for a couple of years, she went to work for Public Radio International. \r\n\r\nShe now travels the world, sending back news stories from Europe, Asia and Africa. When asked when she\u2019s going to settle down, she just looks the inquisitor in the eye and replies, \u201cNever, I am the proverbial rolling stone or, rather, tumbleweed.\u201d\r\n\r\nDouglas and Madelyn were arrested in 1992 for removing a saguaro cactus from the Saguaro National Park in Arizona. \r\n\r\nAlthough the cactus was protected by the Native Plant Protection Act, Douglas told the judge that they just had to have it for the ambiance it gave to their luxury adobe vacation home in Santa Fe. \r\n\r\nThe judge was not sympathetic to the couple\u2019s sense of d\u00e9cor and sentenced each to six months of home confinement.\r\n\r\nThe tumbleweed that escaped from Douglas and Madelyn is long gone. Still, 30 generations of its progeny can now be found in states where it never existed before.\r\n\r\nOn Sunday afternoons, children and dogs now chase tumbleweeds across Chicago\u2019s Grant Park.\r\n\r\nDespite the tumbleweed being an invasive species, people everywhere delight in seeing a tumbleweed rolling unrestrained across the landscape.\r\n\r\nPerhaps, deep down inside we all long for the freedom of the open road. Still, severing the umbilical cord of security is much harder than it sounds. \r\n\r\nBut there are those like Kali, who forego the single-minded pursuit of money. For them, life is all about creating experiences. Then, and only then, you really have something to tell your grandchildren.\r\n\r\nPlease note that this is a work of fiction. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is purely coincidental.\r\n\r\nOr, is it?\r\n\r\nKen Springer\r\nKen1949bongo@gmail.com\r\n
