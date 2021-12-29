Thursday, January 2, 1947\r\n\r\nChristmas and New Year\u2019s are on us once again. Seems like is is just one thing after another to add up to one year older and one year uglier.\r\n\r\nSome scoundrel did not promote peace on earth and goodwill among men by spreading poison all over this man\u2019s town. There were about a score of casualties among pet and hunting dogs; to say nothing of the dozen or so cats. There used to be a cheap play on words to the effect that cats do not count; they merely multiply. Cats do count with little children, and I would as leave have my tobacco taken away as to meet a small girl in grief over a poisoned pet, especially at Christmastime\u2026\r\n\r\nOur preacher has done run out on us again. It has ever been our rotten luck that about the time we get a minister trained up to suit our style and trimmed down to pattern, why, some stronger congregation, synod or presbytery horse trades him out from under us. Of course, I try to put on the matter as good a face in public as possible by printing news comment to the effect the good brother has been advanced in broader fields of service\u2026\r\n\r\nBIRTHDAY\r\n\r\nMrs. Odie Clarkson entertained with a birthday party last Friday afternoon, December 27, honoring her little son, Billy, who was celebrating his fifth birthday. Delicious refreshments were served to the following guests: Ann Eskridge, Buddy Burdette, Jimmy Pifer, Danny McNeill, Jimmy McGraw, Dougie McGraw, the honored guest, Billy Clarkson, and his grandfather, J. J. McGraw.\r\n\r\nMARRIAGES\r\n\r\nMr. an Mrs. Denny C. McCoy, of Beard, announce the marriage of their daughter, Opal, to William Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. D. Moore, of Hillsboro, on Sunday, December 22, 1946. Attendants were Mr. and Mrs. James Beard, of Marlinton.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe quiet wedding of Miss Nila F. Brown and Paul M. Simmons was solemnized Friday afternoon, December 20, 1946, at the Baptist Parsonage at Clifton Forge Virginia\u2026 The bride is the daughter of the late Kennie and Emma Brown, of Beard. Mr. Simmons is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Simmons, of Lobelia, and has just recently returned from the service to the United States Marine Corps where he served two years, of which 21 months were spent overseas in the Pacific area.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe marriage of Miss Maxine Hendrick, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. P. Hendrick, of Hillsboro, to Cullen Lunceford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Lunceford, of Kingmont, was a lovely event on Saturday, December 21, 1946, in the residence of the Rev. Henry R. J. High.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Quincy Friel, of Marlinton, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lois K. Friel to Lyle E. Meeks, son of Mr. and Mrs. S. A. Meeks, of Stony Bottom. Mr. Meeks was just recently discharged from the Army, where he served three and a half years\u2026\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nUlysses Guy Thomas, aged 58 years, died of a heart attack at his home at Buckeye early Friday morning, December 27, 1946. On Saturday afternoon the funeral was held from the Lower Church at Buckeye by Rev. Harvey Potter. His body was laid to rest in the church cemetery.\r\n\r\nThe deceased is survived by his wife, Mrs. Effie Opal Weiford Thomas, and their five children, James J., Gladys, Harry Lee, Maxine and Alfred.\r\n\r\nHe was a son of the late A. R. and Margaret Buckley Thomas.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nNaomi Christine Ervin, aged 25 years, of Arbovale, died Tuesday, December 10, 1946. On Thursday afternoon the funeral was conducted from the Methodist Church at Arbovale by Rev. Tenny, assisted by Rev. Pugh. Interment was in Arbovale Cemetery.\r\nThe deceased was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Ervin, of Arbovale.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nFrances A. Cromer died at her home on Cheat Mountain December 21, 1946, after an illness of three weeks following an attack of flu. Born at Crabbottom, Virginia, she was a daughter of Walter and Sarah Malcom.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Monday afternoon at the Bethel Church, Back Alleghany, and burial was in the family plot of the church.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Sarah Scott Brown, aged 45 years, wife of Clyde Brown, died at her home in Greenbrier county December 16, 1946. Her body was laid to rest in the cemetery at Ellis Chapel on Brushy Flat. She is survived by her husband and their eleven children. The deceased was a daughter of Thomas L. Scott, who survives.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nCarl Daniel Ryder, 59, a native of Pocahontas County, died December 16, 1946 in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania. Funeral service was held Friday at the Cass Methodist Church, conducted by Revs. Q. R. Arbogast and H. H. Blackhurst with burial in the Arbovale cemetery.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nCarter DeNeal Jackson, age six weeks, little son of Edward and Rhoda Jackson, of Frank, died December 24, 1946. His brother, Edward, a basketball player, died December 11, at Elkins, while engaged in a game.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nW. T. Hollandsworth, aged 73 years, died December 23, 1946, at home on Droop Mountain. On Friday his body was laid to rest in the Emanuel Church cemetery at Lobelia. He is survived by his three daughters, Mrs. Nina Bruffey, Mrs. Martha Payne and Mrs. Mary Gladwell; and his five sons, Ross, Forrest, Dale, Brooks and Charles.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Belle Truss Wheeler, wife of Roy Wheeler, aged 63 years, died at her home near Marlinton December 19, 1946. The funeral was held from the Wilson Chapel by her pastor, Rev. Bradley Johnson. Her body was laid to rest in the Brownsburg cemetery. She is survived by her husband, who is a helpless cripple. She was a daughter of the late Bunk and Mary Wilson Truss.
