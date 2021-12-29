Fifty years ago was on \r\nvacation this week\u2026\r\nSeventy Years Ago \r\nThursday, \r\nDecember 27, 1951\r\n\r\nOur Boys and Girls in Service\r\nCorporal Russell Strawder with the Army in Korea, is reported as wounded. He is the son of Mrs. and Mrs. Cecil Strawder, of Durbin.\r\n\r\nPrivate Glen Beverage, of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, is spending a 10-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clawson Beverage, of Marlinton.\r\n\r\nAmong the servicemen home for the holidays are Ormon Tyree and Max White, both of the Signal Corps, stationed at Camp Gordon, Georgia.\r\n\r\nPrivate Eddie Lightner, of the Air Force, is home on furlough with his mother, Mrs. May Lightner. He has been stationed in Greenland for the past year.\r\n\r\nLieut. Joel Hannah, of the Infantry, is home for Christmas with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George V. Hannah. \r\n\r\nJohn C. Curry, Surveyor Second Class, of the United States Naval Reserve, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Curry, of Marlinton, has returned from active duty. He has been in service with Construction Battalion Detachment 1301 in the Far East. \r\n\r\nLOBELIA\r\nAmong the students from this community home from the University for the Christmas holidays are Dallas Walker, Joan Morrison and Richard Cutlip.\r\n\r\n45 Years Ago \r\n\r\nThis winter, 45 years ago, in 1907, the snow fell and laid until spring. They shoveled snow from Mace to Woods Dilley\u2019s on Clover Creek. This was necessary for Martin Crummett to get the mail horseback through from Mingo to Clover Lick. Some times he would leave his horse and walk the rest of the way. The snow was three to four feet deep.\r\n\r\nThe people who shoveled snow for my schoolmates at Mace School morning and evening were James Rhea, Walter Rhea, James Smith, John Smith, Minnie Smith, Willie Doyle, Ada Doyle, Gracie Mace, Ruth Mace, Forrest Mace, Ona Louk, Rufus Louk; Andrew, Bud, Johnnie, Myrtle and Rella Beal; Forrest Marshall, Bee Jordan; Maggie, Ona and Oliver Painter; and Harry Smith.\r\n\r\nA RECIPE\r\n\r\nTake one regular born fool, add one or two drinks of bootleg liquor, any other may be substituted, and mix the two in a high powered motor car. After the fool is thoroughly soaked, place his foot on the gas and release the brakes. Remove the fool from the wreckage. Place in a black satin-lined box and garnish with flowers.\r\n\r\nNO ACCIDENT\r\n\r\nAn insurance agent asked a cowboy if he had ever had any accidents.\r\n\r\n\u201cNo,\u201d replied the cowboy. \u201cNone to speak of\u2026 a bronc kicked in a couple of my ribs and busted my collar bone and a rattlesnake bit me last year.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cGood gracious,\u201d said the agent, \u201cdon\u2019t you call those accidents?\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cNo,\u201d said the cowpuncher, \u201cthey done it on purpose.\u201d\r\n\r\nNO WORD\r\n\r\nSeveral days after his father died, little Johnny was stopped on the street by a neighbor.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat were your poor father\u2019s last words?\u201d asked the neighbor.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe didn\u2019t have any,\u201d Johnny replied. \u201cMama was with him to the end.\u201d\r\n\r\nMISTAKEN IDENTITY\r\n\r\n\u201cThat you, Jake?\u201d\r\n\u201cYep, this is Jake.\u201d\r\n\u201cIt doesn\u2019t sound like Jake.\u201d\r\n\u201cWell, this is Jake speaking all right.\u201d\r\n\u201cAre you sure this is Jake?\u201d\r\n\u201cSure, this is Jake!\u201d\r\n\u201cWell, listen, Jake. This is Henry. Lend me fifty dollars.\u201d\r\n\u201cAll right. I\u2019ll tell Jake when he comes in.\u201d\r\n\r\nGOOD REASON\r\n\r\n\u201cWere there any powder marks on the body of the deceased man?\u201d asked the coroner.\r\n\u201cCertainly there were powder marks,\u201d replied the wife. \u201cThat\u2019s why I shot him.\u201d
Leave a Reply