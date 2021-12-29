Gracie Bird Lewis, age 58, of Hillsboro, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at WVU Hospitals Inc. in Morgantown.\r\n\r\nBorn July 9, 1963, in Greenbrier County, she was a daughter of the late Jesse and Audrey Morrison Stanley.\r\n\r\nGracie was a homemaker.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her husband, Wayne Cole Lewis; sons, Jesse Wayne Lewis and Micheal Paul Lewis; sisters, Brenda Mann, Debbie Bylery and Emma Stanley; brothers, Roger Morrison and Earl Eugene Stanley; and grandchildren, Launa Lewis and Domince Lewis.\r\n\r\nArrangements are bing handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.\r\n\r\nPer her wishes, the body was cremated and there will be no service.
