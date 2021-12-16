Thursday, December 19, 1946\r\n\r\nOur Army and Navy Boys\r\n\r\nLinz, Austria \u2013 Sgt. Eugene P. Dilley, son of Hev-ener Dilley, of Huntersville, is serving with the occupation air forces in Austria and playing center for the championship-caliber Horsching AB football team\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nCorporal Melvin K. Hill, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. E. Hill, of Lobelia, has returned home after spending two years and two months in the Marine Corps, twenty-two months of which was spent in the South Pacific.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Dennis Jackson recently had a letter from their son, Dennis, Jr., who enlisted in the army in September and is now on his way to Japan.\r\n\r\nFIELD NOTES\r\n\r\nUp in Seneca State Forest, a hunter had a couple of small deer pass through his stand. Closely following the deer was a wildcat. He killed the varment. It was well nigh starved out, weighing about twelve pounds.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nFred Galford, of Williams River, was in town Wednesday with the pelt of one powerful wildcat, to prove up for bounty. With the hind legs over the shoulder of a tall man, the paws came nearly to the ground. The varment was fat as a fool and Fred lumped its weight off at 50 pounds. The biggest one of its kind I ever saw weighed, tipped the scales at 45 pounds. While grayer than the ordinary run of bay lynx, it still had the distinguishing bay or brown coat. Also, the black tip of the tail only went part way around; it had its dividing streak of white. The black tip on the tail of the Canada lynx is black all the way around.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nSpeaking about the remarkably good weather the first two weeks of December, Howard Mullens, of Will-iams River, recalled the fact that several years ago he killed eight rattlesnakes on the first day of December. He was deer hunting on Mill Run down in the three Forks of Williams River country. He remembered he had been told about a rattlesnake den on Mill Run. He came to a rocky point that looked snaky. It was. For the warm sun had brought the rattlers out of the rocks.\r\n\r\nAlong the Way\r\nSusan A. Price, M. D. \r\n\r\nThe other morning a Richmond daily printed the picture of Jerome Keyes, of Alexandria, and the big deer he had brought down with bow and arrow in the Watoga State Park, back in my own county of Pocahontas. My early recollection of the Watoga section is the home of our cousins, the Wallace Beard family. Now the park has become widely known as one place where experts in the ancient art of archery may bring down their deer, as did the Indian and Robin Hood.\r\n\r\n4-H CLUB NEWS\r\nThe newly organized 4-H Club, the Marlinton Live Wires, held its regular meeting in the Science Room of Marlinton High School, November 27 at 3:00 p.m. The president is Betty Moore. The song leaders are Carolyn Thomas and Margaret Irvine. The secretary is Ann Yeager. Project circulars were given to 35 members.\r\nThe committees are: program committee, chairman, Harper Callison, who is also vice-president; Uldige Hive-ly, who is the news reporter and Bonnie Carpenter; finance committee: Barbara Burns, Jack Vaughan and Barbara Harper; recreation committee: Sue Brooks, Carolyn Thomas and Dale Cur-ry; membership committee, Robert Dumire and Sue Har-per; health committee, Mary Alice Beard and Helen Sharp.\r\n\r\nENGAGEMENT AND WEDDING\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Walter Good have announced the engagement of their daughter, Permilla Edith, to Carl F. McLaughlin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred F. McLaughlin, all of Cass\u2026\r\n\r\nHandy \u2013 Hollandsworth\r\n\r\nOn Sunday, December 1, 1946, a pretty wedding was solemnized at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Denny R. Hollandsworth, of Hillsboro, when their daughter, Mary Valerie, became the bride of John Martin Handy, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. John M. Handy, of Churchville\u2026\r\n\r\nHOSPITAL PATIENTS\r\n\r\nMrs. Clara Ray and daughter; Mrs. Lillian Wooddell and daughter, born December 9, 1946; Baby Robert A. Sharp; Violet Kennedy and daughter; Mrs. William Har-per and daughter, born December 15, 1946; Mrs. Elva Irvine and son, Kenneth Gale, born December 11, 1946.\r\n\r\nNeed a New Man\r\nBoy \u2013 I\u2019ve called about a job for a smart office boy.\r\nBoss \u2013 Sorry, but the vacancy was filled yesterday.\r\nBoy \u2013 Then it\u2019s a smart manager you need to take the notice out of the window!\r\n\r\nBad Arm\r\nJudge \u2013 You say your wife has been throwing things at you for more than ten years. Why haven\u2019t you complained before?\r\nMilquetoast \u2013 This is the first time she\u2019s hit me, Your Honor!\r\n\r\nHEAD OF THE CLASS\r\n\r\nTeacher \u2013 Oxygen wasn\u2019t discovered until about 1770.\r\nDora \u2013 What did people breathe before that?\r\n
