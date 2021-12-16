Thursday, December 12, 1921\r\n\r\nThere will be a Christmas tree at the Frost Church the night before Christmas.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe little five year old child of Ed Wooddell, near Green Hill, has been very sick with diphtheria in a confluent form involving the throat and larynx. Four other children in the same family have also had the disease. The entire family of ten members have only recently recovered form scarlet fever.\r\n\r\nMAMMOTH HOG\r\n\r\nSharp\u2019s Orion Cherry King, owned and butchered by A. A. Sharp, was a good specimen of the Duroc family. He was 27 months old and when butchered, weighed 575 pounds \u2013 cut up and weighed by pieces. He was purchased from John T. Cromer & Son, Daleville, Indiana, when only a small pig. He also required less feed than any stock of hogs that Mr. Sharp has handled. Who can beat him?\r\n\r\nMr. Sharp has some fine Duroc shoats. They are all registered, and you may hear from him in another year.\r\n\r\nTHORNY CREEK\r\n\r\nQuite an excitement was created in this section last Friday when an insane man was taken into custody by John Perry, W. F. Harmon and Summers Hoover. He gave his name as Walter I. Carnefix and said he was from Leander, Fayette county, this state. While he was apparently badly mentally unbalanced he gave no trouble and was peaceably turned over to the authorities at Marlinton.\r\n\r\nJohn Perry killed five very fine hogs the past week.\r\n\r\nEllis Friel is getting along fine getting out mine ties.\r\n\r\nBRUSHEY FLAT\r\n\r\nKilling hogs is the order of the day.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. John Durmire, a nine-pound son.\r\n\r\nLevi Irvin has moved into the Jerry Friel property.\r\n\r\nGeo. Kincaid purchased two fine heifers at the sale of Frank Irvine\u2019s Saturday.\r\n\r\nVAUGHAN \u2013 MAY\r\n\r\nJ. Herbert Vaughan and Miss Cathleen E. May were united in marriage at Ironton, Ohio, Wednesday, November 23, 1921. On last Thursday night an informal reception was given the young couple at the home of C. E. Denison by many of their friends.\r\n\r\nThe groom is a popular young businessman of Marlinton, with Kee & McNeill druggists. He is the oldest son of Mrs. C. E. Denison, and is a veteran of the world war. Mrs. Vaughan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. H. May, of Raywood, a successful teacher and a recent graduate of Edray District High School.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Gabbert, of Marlinton, December 8, 1921, a son.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. l. D. Dennison, of Buckeye, December 8, 1921, a son.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. French Kirkpatrick, of Marlinton, December 8, 1921, twin daughters.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Madison Faulknier, of Charleston, a son, named Daniel Paul, on November 29, 1921.\r\n\r\nACCIDENT\r\n\r\nC. Wesley Underwood, an aged citizen of Beaver Creek, died Friday, following an accident in the woods on Tuesday. The aged man was hunting rabbits and located the game in a hollow tree. He cut the tree, which had lodged, and in cutting it again at the height of a few feet, the tree pinned him to the ground and broke his thigh in a terrible manner, the bones protruding from the skin. He lay for some time until his shouts for assistance were heard. The shock and exposure were too much for him. He was near eighty years of age. He is survived by his wife, who has been bedfast for two months with an attack of pneumonia, and a large family, who for the most part live in the Beaver Creek neighborhood.\r\n\r\nDRESS OR UNDRESS\r\n\r\nMuch that is true has been said and printed about the dress, or rather the undress, of the modern woman. It has been pointed out that prostitution and immorality were practically unknowns in prehistoric times, although the people wore little or no clothing. In some of the oldest countries, wild tribes go almost naked, yet tuberculosis, venereal diseases and other weaknesses of modern civilization are unknown to these primitive races. \r\n\r\nThe answer to the above is that in these primitive people the skin, lungs and digestive system function normally. Physical culture has kept the heart and brain active and alert. The functions of conserving and regulating the heat of the body is nearly lost by the skin of civilized people. When the skin is not kept clean, it loses much of the power of elimination of poison. This forces the kidneys to overwork, resulting in kidney disease.\r\n\r\nFor people to go naked is out of the question. Modest, pure minded, civilized people must wear clothing which conceals defects, improves bodily appearance, protects the body from heat and cold, and is a safeguard to virtue. Getting back to nature does not mean getting back to nudity. It simply means that we are dressing and acting so that all organs of the body have a chance to perform their natural functions.\r\n\r\nBoth state and federal governments are now carrying on a campaign against what is called social diseases. The success of this movement means much to our future citizenship. If we propose to \u201cclean house\u201d we must not be content with washing the basement floor, we must begin at the attic and work down. \u2013 U. S. Public Health Service.
