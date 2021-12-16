Thursday, December 16, 1976\r\n\r\nNamed to the Gazette\u2019s All Southern Class AA football selection last Saturday from Pocahontas County High School were: David Cain, linebacker first team, defense; Roger Sharp, kicker, second team, offense; Gilbert Dean, halfback, third team, offense; Dennis Dever, center, Honorable Mention.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMoody Moore, to pass the time, has been turning wooden candle holders out of different woods. He brought us one to put in the Museum made out of a chestnut beam from the Jasper Dilley house, built over eighty years ago and recently torn down.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nGilbert VanReenen brought in what was left of a woodhick\u2019s caulk shoe, AA cutter, with a spur piece, which marks it as real old. It is a factory caulked shoe, a metal plate, three rows on the inside, two on the out. This was found on Cherry River; they said the logging camp was there about 1908. He also found a white porcelain door knob.\r\n\r\nCIRCLE\r\n\r\nGladys Waugh\u2019s W. S. C. S. Circle enjoyed an \u201cold time taffy pull\u201d Monday night at the Gordon Dilley home, which was decorated beautifully for the holidays. Christmas readings were given by members. Mrs. Elmer Sharp played the organ and carols were sung, then to the kitchen to pull taffy. What a job it was for some of us! Several dropped theirs on the floor, but as Mr. Yeager said, \u201cThat is what makes it good.\u201d We did have a good time and even learned how to tie a \u201cgranny knot.\u201d\r\n\r\nSCHOOL NEWS\r\n\r\nTeacher aides are relatively new to Pocahontas County. They came into existence as a result of federal funds\u2026\r\n\r\nAt the present time our county employs sixteen teacher aides. They include Mrs. Janice L. Carter, Miss Rachel Black, Mrs. Ernestine Clarkson, Mrs. Marie Kramer, Mrs. Ruth Taylor, Mrs. Jane M. Beverage, Mrs. Brenda C. Doss, Mrs. Mary K. McLaughlin, Mrs. Kay Beverage, Mrs. Jean McClure, Mrs. Lucille Withers, Mrs. Wanda Eye, Mrs. Barbara Jane Kelley, Mrs. Betty M. Barlow, Miss Barbara J. McClure and Mrs. Jo Ann Gardner\u2026\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Anna Lantz Simmons, 70, of Durbin, a daughter of the late Charles Jasper and Eunice Teter Lantz. Burial in the Maplewood Cemetery at Elkins.\r\n\r\nForrest Hevener Ervin, 68, of Hillsboro, a son of the late John and Mary Etta Wedge Ervin. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\nOliver Henry Underwood, 60, of Huntersville, a son of the late William and Lucy Smith Underwood. Burial in the Beaver Creek Methodist Church Cemetery\r\n\r\nDavid Nelson, 83; born at Job, a son of the late David and Ellen Ketterman Nelson. He lived at Cass and worked many years for Mower Lumber Company. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Mildred L. Link-strom, of Oradell, New Jersey, formerly of Durbin. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.\r\n\r\nWilliam J. McLaughlin, 86, of Lewisburg, a native of Huntersville; he was elder emeritus at Old Stone Presbyterian Church. He served as a cashier at the Greenbrier Valley Bank for 50 years. Burial in Rosewood Cemetery at Lewisburg.\r\n\r\nMrs. Clarace Alma Shaffer, 57, of Charleston; born at Salem, a daughter of Mrs. Cora Williams Bonnell and the late Anthony Bonnell. Burial in the First Methodist Church Cemetery in Center Point.\r\n\r\nMiss Georgianna Hill, 75, of Grafton; born at Hunters-ville, a daughter of the late Jesse Emmanuel and Mattie Elizabeth Wilson Hill. She was a member of Wilson Chapel Methodist Church at Brownsburg and the Taylor County Retired Teachers Association. She was a retired school teacher and was beloved by many students and members of her community.\r\n\r\nSidney Lee Neighbors, 45, of Baltimore, Maryland; born at Cass, a son of Chester and Margaret Neighbors. Burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Baltimore.\r\n\r\n\r\n
