Thursday, December 12, 1946\r\n\r\nNeighbors in the Greenbank community report hearing a panther scream in the Cranberry bog back of the high school and on the mountain between the Greenbrier River and Deer Creek.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nForrest W. Woods was home at Woodrow a few days last month; while here he bagged a 10-pound wild turkey gobbler at the Rock Low Place on Days Mountain. He is employed by the Twin Bus Company in Kent, Ohio.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nTalking over the bear and sheep situation with a farmer friend, he said he quit the range with his big flock of sheep. He now has about a hundred head of ewes on the home farm around the house. He had to tough it out as long as his losses were under ten percent of the old sheep. The final touch came when he found out some of the bears had equipped themselves with meat saws.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe carelessness of some deer hunter had let fire get away last Wednesday in the Brushy Mountain, back of Huntersville. The burned over area was fifteen acres and it was on government land. Who did it is beside the mark \u2013 the dry forest was full of hunters that day. Game Protector Bill Rexrode was on the job early, and he had purposely blocked the road in with his car. Three busy hunters came bustling up and rather rudely inquired how come their way was impeded and would he move his car aside, and right now. The officer saw his duty and he did it. The three visitors were drafted to join the force fighting fire. I heard they did not comply with the best of grace.\r\n\r\nHospital Patients\r\n\r\nMrs. Georgene Alderman and daughter, born December 4, 1946. Mrs. Clara Ray and daughter. Mrs. Lillian Wooddell and daughter, born Monday, December 9, 1946.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Dale Kinnison, of Charleston, a son, named Donald Bruce. \r\n\r\nWEDDINGS\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Thomas B. Barrett, of Marlinton, announce the marriage of their daughter, Anna Beatrice, to Okey Gilbert Hammons, also of Marlinton. The wedding took place Saturday night, November 2, 1946, at Edray, by Rev. R. J. Skaggs\u2026\r\n\r\nMr. Hammons is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee A. Hammons. He was discharged from the Army November 2, 1945. He served four years, three years and three months of which were spent in the Pacific\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Mirl H. Ralphs have the pleasure of announcing the marriage of their daughter, Emily, to Harold E. Daetwyler, of Marlinton. The ceremony took place at the home of the bride\u2019s parents at Ferron, Utah.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Oney Plyer, of Cass, announce the marriage of their daughter Anna to Dewey Ervine, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Ervine, of Greenbank, on December 2, 1946. The ceremony was performed at the parsonage of the First Baptist Church in Cumberland\u2026 The groom just received his discharge after serving twenty-three months with the Army in Korea.\r\n\r\nDEATH\r\n\r\nCody Alderman, aged about 23 years, of the United States Navy, died in a Naval hospital in Bermuda, West Indies, December 2, 1946. He was a son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Alderman, of Minnehaha Springs. On Sunday afternoon his body was laid in the Alderman Cemetery on Douthards Creek.
