Helen Maxine White, 67, of Arbovale, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021.\r\n\r\nBorn September 15, 1954, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Herman Turner and Evelyn Ray Hise Turner.\r\n\r\nHelen was a homemaker.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter; a sister, Julia Ann Plaugher; brothers, Larry, Sterl, Mike and Herb Turner. \r\n\r\nShe is survived by her husband, Leroy Roger White; sons, Roy Lee Arbogast and Tonya, of Stevenson, Virginia, and Archie Ray Arbogast and fianc\u00e9e, Carlie Johnson, of Arbovale; grandchildren, Grayson Lee Arbogast, Emily Rose Arbogast and Johnathan Ray Arbogast; step-daughter, Lisa Ann Caplinger and Dale, of Arthur; step-sons, Ronald Lee White and Katherine, of North Carolina, and Timothy Wayne White and Connie, of Cherry Grove; step-grandchildren, Sara Caplinger, Dale Caplinger Jr., Tyler White and Sahara White; sister, Martha Plaugher and Ronald, of Durbin; brother, Harold Turner and Angel, of Marlinton; and her beloved dogs, Holly Bear and BB.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Friday, December 3, 2021, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Chapel in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. \r\n\r\nIn keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated and her ashes buried at a later date in Turner Cemetery at Durbin.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com\r\n
