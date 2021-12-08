Bruce McKean\r\nContributing Writer\r\n\r\nPCHS V \u2013 38\r\nEast Hardy V \u2013\u00a024\r\n\r\nThe East Hardy Cougars girls basketball teams traveled to Pocahontas County High School November 30 for Varsity and JV games.\u00a0\r\n \r\nThe PCHS Lady Warriors will play 22 varsity games this season, and the JV squad will play 20 games after only eight JV games could be played last season due to COVID.\u00a0\r\n\r\nPCHS varsity took all four quarters \u2013 5-3, 11-10, 14-5 and 8-6 for the 38-24 win. Our home team hit five of 12 free throws, and sophomore Olivia Vandevender, senior Macaden Taylor and junior Talisa Arbogast each hit one three.\u00a0 The Cougars committed 41 turnovers versus only 29 for our home team. The Lady Warriors out-rebound-ed EHHS 33-30. PCHS made 24 percent of their field goals.\r\n\r\nVandevender had team-highs with 14 points (game high also), three assists and six deflections.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nBrooklyn Tinnell led EHHS with 10 points.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nOther PCHS team highs were:\u00a0 junior Haley Spencer \u2013 nine rebounds (close behind was Macaden Taylor \u2013 eight), senior Makayla Ervine \u2013 three assists, and Macaden Taylor \u2013 seven steals and three blocks.\u00a0 Ervine and Spencer each scored seven points. Seven girls scored for PCHS.\r\n\r\nPCHS V \u2013\u00a021\r\nPendleton County V \u2013 40\r\n\r\nThe PCHS Lady Warriors traveled to Franklin December 2 for Varsity and JV games versus the #11 Pen-dleton County Wildcats (2021-22 AP Class A pre-season poll). Last season the Warriors lost to the Wildcats 20-25 at Franklin in the third regular season game, and then we had to forfeit our post-season game at Frank-lin in the sectional champion-ship due to COVID. The forfeit sent us to Tucker County and a 57-23 loss in the Region II\u00a0co-championship game for a possible trip to states.\r\n\r\nThe improved Wildcats took all four quarters Thursday \u201312-3, 13-8, 6-2 and 9-8 for their 40-21 win. PCHS head coach Mike Kane commented that this year\u2019s Wildcats are the best team out of Franklin he has ever seen. The Lady Warriors full-court press made a big difference in the closer second half.\u00a0 Pocahontas hit four of 11 free throws, and senior Allyson Alderman hit our only three. The Wildcats committed 37 turnovers versus 26 for our team. The Lady Warriors were out-rebounded by the taller team 44-28. PCHS made only 12.5 percent of their field goals.\u00a0\r\n\r\nVandevender had 12 points, the high for Pocahontas. Other Pocahontas team highs were: Macaden Taylor \u2013 10 rebounds and two blocks, and Allyson Alderman \u2013 five steals and three deflections. Five girls scored for PCHS.\r\n\r\nSophomore Ana Young hit three treys and led Pendleton with a game-high 16 points.\u00a0\r\n\r\nPCHS V \u2013 54\r\nBath\u00a0County V \u2013 25\r\n\r\nThe Lady Warriors traveled by car to Hot Springs, Virginia, December 3 for a Varsity game versus the Bath County Chargers. Last season we could not schedule games with Bath due to COVID. Bath County currently requires masks to be worn in their schools, so we were all prepared with our masks.\r\n\r\nPCHS won all but the fourth quarter \u2013 17-7, 18-0, 14-3 and 5-15 for our 54-25 win. Pocahontas hit seven of 20 free throws, and Vandevender, sophomore Kynlee Wilfong and Ervine each hit one three. The Chargers committed 40 turnovers versus 23 for our team. The Lady Warriors were out-rebounded by the taller team 39-34. PCHS made 29 percent of their field goals.\r\n\r\nVandevender had 20 points, the high for Pocahontas and the game, and Ervine followed with 11 points. Other Pocahontas team highs were: Junior Kelsi Taylor \u2013 six rebounds, Vandevender \u2013 six assists, Macaden Taylor \u2013 six steals and Allyson Alderman \u2013 four deflections. Nine girls scored for PCHS (2-1) and five for Bath (0-2).\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nBath was led by Zoey Jenkins, 10 points, and Lindsay Oliver, eight points including their only three.\u00a0\r\n\r\nPCHS JV \u2013 35\r\nEast Hardy JV \u2013 19\r\n\r\nThe PCHS JV took three of four quarters \u2013 4-1, 1-7, 8-6 and 22-5 for the 35-19 win. The Warriors hit six of 15 free throws, and freshman Riley Pollack, freshman Brooklyn Moyers and sophomore Andrea Alderman each hit one three. The Cougars committed 38 turn-overs versus only 26 for our home team. The Lady Warriors out-rebounded EHHS 36-32. PCHS made 18 percent\u00a0 (13 of 73) of their field goals. \r\n\r\nMoyers was team and game high scorer with nine points. Other PCHS team highs were: Adelyn Warner and freshman Mackenzie Taylor with seven rebounds each, sophomore Mileya Bircher \u2013 six deflections and five steals, and freshman Jasey Kramer \u2013 three assists and four steals. Nine Lady Warriors and eight Wildcats scored.\r\n\r\nBrooklyn Miller was the Cougar high scorer with five points.\r\n\r\nPCHS JV\u00a0\u2013 29\r\nPendleton County JV \u2013 40\r\n\r\nThe improved Wildcats took the first three quarters \u2013 8-0, 13-17, 5-4 and 14-18 for their 40-29 win.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nThe Lady Warriors full-court press made a big difference in the closer second half.\u00a0 Pocahontas hit seven of 12 free throws, and Pollack and Andrea Alderman hit one three each. The Wildcats and the Warriors each committed 40 turnovers. The Lady Warriors were out-rebounded by the taller team, 29-19. PCHS made 22 percent of their field goals. Other Pocahontas team highs were. Andrea Alderman \u2013 four rebounds. Six girls scored for PCHS. Pollack was game high scorer with 11 points.\r\n\r\nJulia Mongold and Jena Smith led Pendleton with 10 points each.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nThe next two games for both PCHS teams will be at Greenbrier West December 10, and at East Hardy December 14.\u00a0 The JV games at both schools start at 5:45 p.m., and the V games will follow at 7 p.m.
