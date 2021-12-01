Thursday, December 5, 1946\r\n\r\nIt was 454 years ago this October, on a dark night, out in the Atlantic Ocean, the late Admiral Christopher Columbus was threatened with labor trouble on his three ships, as he sailed west on a voyage of discovery to the Indies. The threat of mutiny was stilled by the call of birds as they flew south in the night. The next morning, the birds could be seen, and the ships were put about on the course of the birds. In the matter of a few days, land was discovered. The scientists now tell us it was the annual flight of golden plover far out over the ocean which passed over the ships of Columbus that night, to bring the promise of land. They tell me, too, that the Admiral was headed toward the coast of South Carolina, when he changed his bearings from west to south, in order to follow the birds.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nA big bear broke loose on Dr. Hamrick\u2019s grazing farm last week, and killed nine head of sheep \u2013 something like $200 worth. He piled as many as three sheep in a pile. The next night he came back and carried some away into the woods. On Saturday, Turk McLaughlin and Austin Sharp took their bear dogs into the Tea Creek Country and jumped two bears. One went toward Black Mountain, where they heard shots. Then the dogs came back. The other bear was in a thick laurel patch on the west fork of Tea Creek when dark came on and the dogs had to be called off.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nAll this writing is to bring the narrative down to the experience of last year of a couple of hunters of an adjoining county and their pair of bear fighting dogs. They had the greatest luck with those dogs killing fat bears last fall. They were holding the pair at the fair price of $1,000, and they were going to get it, too. Then this spring the dogs got after a lean old fighting and dog killing bear, and they were lucky to escape with their lives after a terrible pummeling. Since then, the dogs have not shown the slightest interest in bears, and the man with the money is not showing any signs of interest in the dogs either.\r\n\r\nWITH BYRD EXPEDITION\r\n\r\nDale J. Rexrode, Seaman 1-c, son of Ray F. Rexrode, of Durbin, is a member of the crew which will take part in the 1946 - 47 Antarctic Naval Expedition with Rear Admiral Richard E. Byrd. He is now stationed at Port Hueneme, California, awaiting their departure. Seaman Rexrode is on the U. S. S. Yancey, a transport ship. He has notified his parents that he will not be able to receive or send out mail until his return to the States. They expect to be gone at least four months. There are twelve large ships, and 4,000 men assigned to this voyage. They are arranging to provide every man with polar clothing that will fit. They are expecting temperatures as low as 90 degrees below zero. Most of the 4,000 men will live aboard ships. A 300-man base camp will be set up, probably on the Ross ice shelf, to support air operations. \r\n\r\nThe Deer Hunters\r\n\r\nPocahontas County was crowded on Monday, December 2, the opening of the deer hunting season of six days. As near as I can make out, about 400 head of deer were killed. Place the visitors at 4,000 and the number will not be too great.\r\n\r\nWatoga State Park had an open season of one day in order to reduce the overpopulation of deer. The bucks killed number 59 and the does 203. Around 1,500 hunters were checked in and out.\r\n\r\nOn Seneca State Forest, 26 deer were killed, with the hunters numbering around 650\u2026\r\n\r\nThe weather turned cold overnight Sunday with ten above temperature on Monday morning, with the wind a blowing. All day long the thermometer did not get above six below freezing. As this paper is printed the signs favor snow.\r\n\r\nTROTH ANNOUNCED\r\n\r\nThe engagement of Miss Marilee Campbell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. l. R. Campbell, of Dunmore, to Mr. Clarence H. Cyrus, was announced at a dinner party given last evening by Miss Campbell\u2019s uncle and aunt, Mr. And Mrs. Guy Campbell, at their home in South Charleston. Mr. Cyrus is the son of Mr. and Mrs. L. J. Cyrus, of Huntington.\r\n\r\nThe wedding will take place in February at the Baxter Presbyterian church in Dunmore\u2026\r\n\r\nWEDDINGS\r\n\r\nMrs. Ruby Dilley, of Roanoke, West Virginia, announces the marriage of her cousin, Miss Madge Fertig, of Clarksburg, to Gerald \u201cBud\u201d Palmer, of Bridgeport.\r\n\r\nThe single ring ceremony was read by Rev. Kenneth Watkins on Sunday afternoon, November 24, 1946, at 1:30 o\u2019clock at the home of Mrs. Dilley, in the presence of a few close friends\u2026\r\n\r\nThe bridegroom served six years and five months with the armed forces in the Pacific theatre from which he received his discharge a few months ago\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Ethel Fuell gave a grand dinner on Wednesday, November 20, in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Dickson Anderson, who were recently married. The guests were Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Anderson, Roy Bambrick, Betty Carrol Furr, all of Marlinton; Mrs. Wayne Jackson and daughter, Mrs. Jack Ray, Mrs. and Mrs. Verlin Loundermilk and Harold Armstrong, all of Buckeye; Mrs. Pearl Haroff, of Cass.\r\n\r\nDEATH\r\n\r\nPaul F. Cole, son of Mrs. Edna M. Cole and the late Walter R. Cole, of Greenbank, died Friday, November 22, 1946, as a result of an automobile accident. \r\n\r\nHe entered the United States Army November 6, 1942, and served two years, eleven months and eleven days, being honorably discharged October 3, 1945\u2026 \r\n\r\nHe is survived by his mother; one sister, Mrs. Grover Taylor; and one brother, Fred R. Cole, all of Greenbank.\r\n\r\nFuneral services were conducted on Sunday afternoon from the Wesley Chapel Church by his pastor, Rev. Q. R. Arbogast\u2026 Graveside services were conducted by the American Legion, Alleghany Post 117, Durbin.\r\n\r\nPaul was employed on the farm of Charles A. Lightner under the government Vocational Farm Training program and was returning from classes when the accident occurred\u2026
Leave a Reply