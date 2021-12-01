Coincidences\r\nThe Conclusion\r\n\r\nI heard the following story in a pub in Exeter, England, in 1999:\r\n\r\nAt the time, I was only one Guinness down, but the elderly gentleman who told the story had downed a couple of pints before I arrived. This fact is my only disclaimer regarding the veracity of his story.\r\n\r\nHe garnered a palpable sense of respect in that establishment, and I suspect this was so wherever he ventured.\r\n\r\nThe dignified veteran of World War II, an RAF pilot no less, had an air of integrity about him that was obvious to all of the pub\u2019s patrons. That afternoon, the men and women in the pub immediately stopped their banter and gave full ear to what he had to say.\r\n\r\nThis is his story:\r\n\r\nSometime before Great Britain entered World War II, a friendship developed between a Brit and an American. Each worked for a company that conducted business with the other.\r\n\r\nTheir paths would frequently cross at meetings in New York or London and product quality inspections at company facilities. The two quickly became friends, followed by vacations with their families in both the U.K. and America.\r\n\r\nEven the war did not hinder their relationship, although travel back and forth during that period was not possible. When the war was over, their companies were no longer doing business with each other. Still, they continued their personal relationship, primarily by letter.\r\n\r\nIn the early 1950s, the American suddenly stopped hearing from his friend in the U.K. Attempts to contact his friend\u2019s family in London were unsuccessful. Finally, he reached out to his friend\u2019s employer and was told that he had passed away after a short bout with an aggressive form of cancer.\r\n\r\nThe American was understandably hurt that he was not informed of his friend\u2019s plight. But, he thought, perhaps this was all part and parcel of the British adherence to always maintaining a stiff upper lip.\r\n\r\nAfter all, these were the people who suffered through the Blitz without so much as a whimper.\r\n\r\nIn the early 1960s, the American was nearing retirement when his employer resumed business with the London-based company. Shortly thereafter, he was sent over for a meeting to reestablish ties and resume trade.\r\n\r\nHe checked into one of London\u2019s oldest and grandest hotels and prepared to shower after the six-hour flight from New York City. As was his habit, he removed his watch and wedding ring and set them on the dresser.\r\n\r\nTo his dismay, the ring rolled across the glass top and plunged down behind the massive Baroque dresser. He attempted to move the piece of furniture away from the wall, but it was too heavy.\r\n\r\nAfter a call to room service explaining his predicament, two men from the maintenance staff showed up. It took some effort, but they finally managed to get one side of the dresser a foot or so out from the wall.\r\n\r\nOne of the men pulled a torch (flashlight) from his back pocket and shortly reported several items were behind the dresser. And, he said, he could see a wedding band.\r\n\r\nLeaning over the dresser and extending his right arm, he retrieved the ring and handed it to the pleased American. Returning to his task, he started pulling up other items.\r\n\r\nClearly, the old tank of a dresser had not been moved in years, possibly decades.\r\n\r\nAfter an earring, two fountain pens, and a bow tie were piled on the dresser top, the maintenance man laid a letter face-up beside the other items.\r\n\r\nYou can imagine the shock and surprise when the Yank saw his name and address on the yellowed envelope. Picking the letter up and turning it over, he saw that the return address was his friend who had died some 10 years previous.\r\n\r\nAfter the hotel staff members left his room, he sat on the edge of his bed and read the letter that was never posted. In the letter, his friend told him that his days were numbered and assured him that their friendship was of great value to him.\r\n\r\nAccording to the old gentleman telling the story, the hotel records showed that the American\u2019s friend had stayed in that very room.\r\n\r\nAnd although they never saw each other again, the letter finally made its way to the American. And, in doing so, gave closure to the loss of a beautiful friendship.\r\n\r\nThese experiences are not uncommon. But are they always just a product of random chance? Is it possible that Carl Jung\u2019s concept of synchronicity is at play in our lives? \u00a0\r\n\r\nJung felt that synchronicity, as opposed to mere coincidence, is acausal. He thought that a series of events that may be explained statistically may also be meaningful to an individual in a way that goes beyond chance.\r\n\r\nFurthermore, Jung maintained that we should make a practice of being aware of synchronous events.\r\n\r\nIt is essential to point out that mainstream science has never fully embraced such concepts. Although Albert Einstein, in a series of dinner conversations with Jung starting in 1909, was thought to demonstrate some amiability toward the idea of synchronicity.\r\n\r\nIn my opinion, the meaning of coincidences, if anything, is ultimately up to the one who had the experience. \r\n\r\nWhat follows are coincidences generously shared by readers:\r\n\r\nVicky Terry first met Kathy Henry right here in Pocahontas County. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe were both born at Fort Dix in the army hospital, in 1956. And, we both ended up moving to West Virginia and working in the Pocahontas County Free library system.\u201d Vicky said.\r\n\r\nNick Brash, formerly of West Virginia, tells of his coincidence on a trip to Arizona.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was visiting my wife\u2019s brother out in Arizona a while back and my daughter was only three years old at the time. We were all at the state fairgrounds in Albuquerque because my mother-in-law wanted to see the artwork there.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cMy father-in-law and I were walking around with the two kids, drinking a beer and having a conversation. I told him I had a cousin living in Albuquerque that I hadn\u2019t seen in years.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe said why don\u2019t you give him a call and maybe they can come over to his son\u2019s house for a cookout.\u00a0 I said, \u2018Sure I\u2019d like to do that.\u2019\u00a0 \r\n\r\n\u201cI had just crushed my paper cup and tossed it into the trash and turned around and there stood my cousin. Wow, running into him within seconds of saying his name in a city of half a million. What are the chances of that?\u201d\r\n\r\nLarry Simonetti, of Akron, Ohio, now a retired DNR officer, submitted this coincidence that happened in Hawaii.\r\n\r\n\u201cIn 1990 my wife and I went to Hawaii.\u00a0 Two years before, I taught a class at the Coast Guard training facility in Yorktown for state marine patrols. There was a guy there from the Big Island.\u00a0 When we got to the Island I planned on looking him up.\r\n\r\nWe had rented a condo so we\u2019re at the grocery store buying stuff for breakfast and lunch and I hear someone yell, \u201cHey, what are you doing here?\u201d\u00a0 Sure enough, it was him.\u00a0 It worked out great because he got us on the tourist submarine for $10 apiece.\u201d\r\n\r\nAuthor\u2019s note: And the Big Island really is a \u201cbig\u201d island.\r\n\r\nThis next coincidence comes from our own Jaynell Graham and happened while vacationing in Maine.\r\n\r\n\u201cSeveral years ago, we went to Maine on vacation. We made a stop at a restaurant\/bar \u2013 I think it was called the Black Bear. I suggested we eat at the bar so we, or I, could talk to some of the folks there.\r\n\r\n\u201cA man sat down beside me, and I asked if he was from Maine, and he was. I asked where people from Maine went on vacation, and he said he had just returned from Ireland and Scotland.\r\n\r\n\u201cSo, I asked what he did in Maine, and he said he gave windjammer cruises. Then he asked if I collected the state quarters. I told him I didn\u2019t, but my nephews did.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe said his windjammer was on the back of the Maine quarter.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe returned to our B&B and found that the owner\u2019s mother had arrived for a visit. I told them about my conversation with this man, and the mother asked, \u2018Was it Captain Kip Files?\u201d\u2018 \r\n\r\n\u201cI said, as a matter of fact it was, and she said, \u2018Oh, yes. I was on the committee that chose his windjammer for the back of the quarter.\u2019\r\n\r\n\u201cThe Saturday after we returned home, I was flipping through the TV channels and there was a show called, \u201cHow It\u2019s Made\u201d or something like that. Never saw it before or since. But, that episode was about making the state quarters and the quarter they were producing during that episode was, of course \u2013 the Maine quarter.\u201d\r\n\r\nMany thanks to all who shared their coincidences. And, a special thanks to Mark Reed, whose fascinating dispatches from the road while bicycling coast to coast, aroused my own interest in synchronicity.\r\n\r\nUntil next week,\r\nKen Springer\r\nKen1949bongo@gmail.com
