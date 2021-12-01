The Pocahontas County PSD Frank-Bartow Sewer project closed on a $2.6 grant November 18, according to PCPSD member Mark Smith, finally clearing the way for the project to move from planning and funding to shovels in the ground.\r\n\r\nLesley Taylor, Senior Project specialist for Region Planning and Development Council, said the sewer project will extend sanitary sewer service to approximately 110 customers in the Frank and Bartow areas.\u00a0 Treatment will be provided by the Town of Durbin\u2019s existing lagoon.\u00a0 The project will protect the surrounding environment and local population from the harmful effects of untreated sewage.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nThe total project cost is $3,872,924.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nThe project has been funded as follows:\r\n\r\n$300,000 Pocahontas County PSD Contribution\r\n$974,367 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan\r\n$1,500,000 US Economic Development Administration grant\r\n$600,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant\r\n$498,557 WV Infrastructure & Jobs Development Council District 3 grant\r\n\r\nBear Contracting was the low bidder and has been awarded the contract.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nConstruction is expected to begin on or about April 1, 2022.
Leave a Reply