Thursday, November 17, 1921\r\n\u00a0\r\nUNKNOWN SOLDIER\r\n\r\nGeneral Pershing said that the unknown soldier interred on Armistice Day in Washington with the most imposing ceremonies ever accorded the mortal remains of a human being, had become to the world an immortal symbol of devotion to the highest ideals of mankind.\r\n\r\nFrom time immemorial, grateful countries have honored their heroes slain in battle. Without defenders, civilization could not long endure. The complex systems of social life depend for their continuance upon force. The modern idea is that it is the indomitable spirit within the breast that is the true defense, and not forts, ships, guns or ammunition, all of which are so dear to the hearts of the contractors. It is the duty of every man to lay down his life for his country. In this way he becomes a man, and he is afraid not to fight, for if he does not fight on proper occasions he becomes something less than a man.\r\n\r\nLincoln spoke at Gettysburg in honor of those who gave their lives that the nation might live, and to remind the living that they should highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain\u2026\r\n\r\nAnd to the body of the slain soldier in Arlington Cemetery, we quote:\r\n\r\nSoldier, rest! \u2013 thy warfare o\u2019er,\r\nSleep the sleep that knows not breaking!\r\nDream of battle fields no more,\r\nDays of danger, nights of waking.\r\nIn our isle\u2019s enchanted hall,\r\nHands unseen thy couch are strewing,\r\nFairy streams of music fall,\r\nEvery sense in slumber dewing.\r\nSolder, rest! thy warfare o\u2019er,\r\nDreams of fighting fields no more;\r\nSleep the sleep that knows not breaking,\r\nMorn of toil, nor night of waking\u2026\r\n\u00a0\r\nLOCAL MENTION\r\n\r\nJ. H. Johnson, of Roanoke, Va., who recently visited this town has been engaged by the town council to make complete specifications and report on the development of water power by erecting a dam on Knapps Creek at Laden Bottom. He estimated that such a dam would develop one hundred and fifty horse power at low water, and an unlimited amount at high water. The site is an ideal one for the purpose, and probably could be acquired for a reasonable price, by purchase or condemnation.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nE. F. McLaughlin was in Greenbrier County last week with a lot of cattle which he will winter there. He reports great damage done by the heavy rains of last week. On the farm of John Beard on Spring Creek, about five hundred bushels of corn in the shock was washed away. He got one ear out of a trash heap that measured more than thirteen inched in length.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nReport of Buckeye school, second month. Grammar grades \u2013 Mary and Loucille Kinnison, Louise McNeill, Amelia Hechert, Clarence Hechert, Addison McNeill, Stowe McNeill, Okie Walton. Primary room: Ruth Hinkle, Jane Kennison, Eva Auldridge, Glen Duncan.\r\nThe Halloween program and pie supper was well attended, proceeds about $25 to be applied on the new Columbia Victrola\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nHonor Roll, Underwood School, Kate Syms, teacher. First Month: Vernon Dean, Woods Gaylor, Lee James Syms, Oliver Underwood, Ottie Wanless, Georgie Underwood, Delma Dean, Nettie Gaylor, Lillie McLaughlin, Myrtle Gaylor, Dessie Gaylor, Clara Kellison, Ruth Kellison, Crystal Pyles, Amy Pyles. Second month: Vernon Dean, Joe Gaylor, Lee James Syms, Georgie Underwood, Ottie Wanless, Opal Crigger, Eva Crigger, Delena Dean, Lillie May Gaylor, Altie Dean, Clara Kellison, Ruth Kellison, Myrl Pyles, Amy Pyles, Crystal Pyles, Estella Wanless.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nReport West Droop school, second month: Lacy McMillion, teacher \u2013 Charles Starks, Paul Hollandsworth, Jesse Starks, Deward Hill, Clinton Dean, Hugh Wiley, Clyde Hill, Otto Hill, Fred Snedegar, Harry Starks, George Kershner, Wilson Starks, Carl Hill, Carl Pritt, Okey Cutlip, Milton Copenhaver, Dale Hollandsworth, Stoner Kershner, Sadie Kershner, Olive Cutlip, Junie Kershner, Lela Hollandsworth, Eva Wiley, Nellie Wiley, Neva Cutlip, Hilda Kershner, Delta Phillips, Oleta Pritt, Vada Copenhave, Calie Wiley, Ora Copenhaver.\r\n\u00a0\r\nFUR SKINS, PELTS AND HIDES\r\n\r\nAttention is invited to the provision in paragraph 2-A, Section 472 Postal Laws and Regulations, that \u201cfresh hides or pelts, or articles exhaling bad odor, whether sealed as first class matter or not, shall not be admitted to the mails\u2026\u201d \r\n\u00a0\r\nBROWNSBURG\r\n\r\nOn Saturday, October 29th, a Community Fair was held in the Brownsburg School House, directed by J. E. Banks, Agent of Agriculture and Miss G. A. Hill, teacher.\r\n\r\nCounty Supt. G. D. McNeill was present and judged the farm products and gave an inspiring address on education in the afternoon.\r\n\r\nThe school house was well packed with farm products and hand-work.\r\n\r\nBrownsburg is growing to be one of the ideal colored communities of the State. We have two churches and a school house and, on investigation, found that 1,033 1\/4 acres of land are owned by the people of this community.\r\n\u00a0\r\nSPORTING\r\n\r\nBabe Ruth equaled his world\u2019s record of 54 home runs for the New York Americans in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Athletics at Philadelphia.\r\n\r\nFARMERS\r\n\r\nDid it ever occur to you that the farmer is the only manual laborer who does not know how much per day he is working for. He has all the troubles of a manger, and all the helplessness of creatures dependent upon the seasons, and all the sweat that comes to the laborer\u2026\r\n\r\nOBITUARY\r\n\r\nEdgar Starnece Ryder died at his father\u2019s home near Columbia Sulphur Springs, Greenbrier county, Saturday afternoon, September 24, 1921, at 4:15 o\u2019clock, following an attack of cholera morbus. He had become ill early that morning and all was done that loving hands and medical aid could do, but in vain. The deceased was in his 38th years, having been born at Mountain Grove, Va., February 16, 1884. He was a son of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Ryder\u2026\r\n\r\nMr. Ryder was of a kind, unassuming and generous disposition, always ready to lend a hand to the sick and needy. He was an honest and industrious citizen and will be greatly missed from his community.
Leave a Reply