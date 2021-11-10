Thursday, November 14, 1946\r\n\r\nArmistice Day\r\n\r\nThis is the peace season of the year, and observance was made last Friday night by a big supper meeting at the graded school by the local American Legion Post. The meal was served by the Parent Teachers Association.\r\n\r\nAlso, on Monday night, the American Legion Post at Hillsboro had a big supper meeting at Johnson\u2019s Restaurant in Marlinton.\r\nMonday afternoon, the big peace day football game was played at Marlinton between the past stars of the Hillsboro and Marlinton High Schools. It was really a game. Marlinton finally edged over a score of six in the last quarter. Soldiers, sailors, mar-ines, flyers; buck privates to captains \u2013 they were all there.\r\n\r\nGOLDEN WEDDING\r\n\r\nThe family of Squire and Mrs. Coe Beverage announce the coming celebration of the Golden Wedding Anniversary of their parents. They invite their many friends to the open house they will hold on Thursday afternoon, November 28, from 3 to 5 o\u2019clock, at the Beverage home on Knapps Creek.\r\n\r\nHILLSBORO NEWS\r\n\r\nThe many friends of Mr. and Mrs. H. W. Beard are glad to know they have moved from Lewisburg back to their home here. Their sons, Lieut. Sherman, of West Virginia University, and Robert, of Fort Meade, Maryland, were recent weekend guests.\r\n\r\nIsaac McNeel and family spent a few days with home folks the past week.\r\n\r\nTroy Workman and wife have moved to their new home just completed on Main Street. We gladly welcome these young people to our town.\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Denny Callison were at Oak Hill Sunday to see Josiah Callison, who is very ill.\r\n\r\nLt. Charles LaRue of the Aviation Corps, of Tennessee, flew very low over Hillsboro last Sunday, greeting friends and best girl friend.\r\n\r\n45 Years Ago\r\n\r\nThe following items are taken from The Pocahontas Times dated November 7, 1901, which was found among some papers of my grandfather, the late Clark Kellison, of Swago. Hope they will be of interest to the readers this week.\r\n\r\nThe long drought was broken by a big rain Monday. The roads had gotten dry and dusty.\r\n\r\nA crow flew over town the other day carrying an ear of corn.\r\n\r\nJudge McElwee and T. S. McNeel held a pigs ear court at Dunmore Tuesday.\r\n\r\nJohn S. Moore has opened the Huntersville school with a large attendance.\r\n\r\nH. S. Rucker was hurt in a runaway on the Huntersville road last Friday. He was driving a team of grays recently purchased from Pat Hamilton. When passing the Jake place, they became frightened and ran away, throwing the occupants into the fence. Mrs. Rucker escaped with slight bruises, but Mr. Rucker suffered a broken shoulder and two broken ribs. They were taken to J. J. Buzzard\u2019s for first aid treatment.\r\n\r\nJ. H. G. Wilson has sold his building in Marlinton to E. F. McLaughlin.\r\n\r\nGeorge C. Moore and wife, of Onoto, were in town Thursday, and there are not as many goods in Marlinton now.\r\n\r\nA. M. McLaughlin and Alex Arbuckle passed through Marlinton Thursday with their hunting equipment heading for the east prong of the Greenbrier. To use their own vernacular, they will try to bag any mountain lion that may be refugeeing there from our presidential Nimrod Roosevelt.\r\n\r\nJames Duncan, of Stony Creek, discovered gold in a ledge of limestone, which is being tested for quantity. The U. S. Assay Office gives the amount of gold in the samples sent them at from $4.00 to $5.00 a ton.\r\n\r\nThe marriage of Samuel Sheets, a prominent citizen and deputy sheriff of the county, and Miss Lucy Siple, the charming daughter of Col. Siple, of Green Bank, took place at the home of the bride, Rev. George P. Moore officiating\u2026 The happy couple left on a bridal tour to Missouri to visit the bride\u2019s aunt, Mrs. Wolfenbarger. The train was met at the station at Marlinton by the Marlinton band which rendered appropriate music in honor of the bride and groom. ~ Sent in by Mrs. D. W. Williams, Marlinton, W. Va. \r\n\r\nPARABLE\r\n\r\n1. A certain \u201cSpwort\u201d rode down by night in hot haste from Mingo to Marlinton, and fell among thieves upon Elk Mountain, which strip-ped him of his raiment, and stole his saddle pockets and silver spurs, and departed leaving him half dead, with his full blooded mare dead lame.\r\n\r\n2. And by chance there came down a certain Preacher that way and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side with his buggy.\r\n\r\n3. And likewise a fat Drummer, when he was at the place, came and looked on him, expectorated, and passed by on the other side in his sulky.\r\n\r\n4. But a certain gay Liveryman as he journeyed a horse-back in the \u201cwee sma\u2019 hours\u201d of the night, came where he was and when he saw him, he had compassion on him, and wept copious, crocodile tears.\r\n\r\n5. And went to him, offered him a \u201cbig drink\u201d and summoned the Edray Doctor, who bound up his wounds, and fixed up his jaded mare. Then the gay Liveryman set him on his own beast, and wrapped his own weather-beaten coat around him, and brought him to \u201cWild Cat Cottage,\u201d and took care of him.\r\n\r\n6. And in the gray dawn the Liveryman and the Spwort departed in a two-horse rig, the \u201cBogus Squire\u201d (himself afflicted with a dire disease) took out two pence and gave them to the \u201cHorsey Host,\u201d and said unto him, \u201cTake care of him and whatsoever thou spendest more, when I return from Lewisburg, I will repay thee.\u201d\r\n\r\n7. Then the swarthy Afri-can Retainer replied, \u201cIt will be done.\u201d\r\n8. Which of these three, gentle reader, thinkest thou, was neighbor to him that fell among thieves and crippled his mare over the Elk rocks?\r\n\r\n9. And the Hospitable Folk of Pocahontas County shouted with one loud voice, \u201cHe that shewed mercy on him!\u201d \r\n\u201cThen,\u201d quoth the genial editor, \u201cGo, and do thou likewise!\u201d\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nPage Pritt, aged 36 years, a son of Colbert J. and Dora Cook Pritt. His body was laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery. He was married to Miss Faye Elizabeth Sharp. To this union were born three children, Tommy Allan, Johnny Page and Dolly Jewell. \r\n\r\nMrs. Addie Fuhrman Nethken, aged 67, wife of Steward B. Nethken, of Dayton, Virginia. The deceased was a native of Manchester, Maryland. Forty-nine years ago, she and Mr. Nethken were married. They lived at Cass until eighteen years ago. She is survived by her husband and their ten children. Her sister is Mrs. Anna Seitz, of Cass, and her brother is Charles A. Fuhrman, of Elkins.\r\n\r\nEdgar Smith, of Cass, aged 78, died Sunday, November 10, 1946. On Tuesday the funeral was held from the Cass Methodist Church. He is survived by his daughter, Mrs. Ollie Meeks, of Cass.\r\n
