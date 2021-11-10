Laura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nWhen we thank our veterans for their service, there are a lot of particulars we could mention \u2013 first on the list being their willingness to sacrifice their lives for our freedoms and safety.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBut we may also want to thank our armed services for their illustrious history of adding hundreds of colorful words and expressions to the English language.\u00a0\r\n\r\nEver since the Revolutionary War, military slang has eased its way into common usage among civilians, becoming part of the fabric of American and even international culture.\r\n\r\nFor instance,\u00a0just about everyone in the world knows the term \u201cG.I.\u201d\r\n\r\nSome say that it dates to the turn of the 20th century, when \u201cG.I.\u201d was stamped on military issued trashcans and buckets made of galvanized iron.\r\n\r\nDuring the First World War, the term was still in use, but was rebranded as \u201cgovernment issue\u201d or \u201cgeneral issue.\u201d\r\n\r\nSome servicemen in the World War II era started using the term sarcastically to refer to themselves as mass-produced products, which were owned by the government.\u00a0\r\n\r\nCartoonist Dave Breger, who was drafted into the Army in 1941, is credited with coining the name, \u201cG.I. Joe.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe comic strip, \u201cG.I. Joe,\u201d was published in Yank, a weekly military magazine that began publication in 1942.\r\n\r\nThe catchy name caught on, and soon \u201cG.I. Joe\u201d was used to refer to all U.S. soldiers, and was even popular among the soldiers themselves.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn 1944, President Franklin Roosevelt signed legislation providing a range of benefits for returning World War II veterans, including funding for college, home loans and unemployment insurance.\r\n\r\nIt was officially called the Servicemen\u2019s Readjustment Act, but it quickly became known as the GI Bill and is still called that today.\r\n\r\nFurthering the GI Joe mystique, in 1964, the American toy company, Hasbro, launched its \u201cG.I. Joe\u201d military-themed line of action figures, which were an instant success. \r\n\u00a0\r\nThe Revolutionary War spawned such terms as lock, stock and barrel \u2013 the parts of a flintlock rifle \u2013 meaning \u201cthe whole thing.\u201d\r\n\r\nOne of America\u2019s best known names for an old Western hero \u2013 \u201ccowboy\u201d \u2013 was actually coined in\u00a0 New York State during the American Revolution.\r\n\r\nBut, unlike today, it had an extremely unsavory connotation. \r\n\r\nIt referred to roving bands of British irregulars who rounded up cattle to be driven back to British lines, or to ships to be shipped back to the British army stationed in New York City.\r\n\r\nThey terrorized the citizenry of Westchester County throughout the war.\r\n\r\nIn the name of the English crown, the \u201cCowboys\u201d attacked citizens on the streets and in their homes. They would ride in and take everything \u2013 supplies and livestock \u2013 and it was the fortunate family that escaped with their lives.\r\n\r\nThe Civil War also supplied many phrases still in use today.\r\n\r\nTo \u201cbite the bullet\u201d originated as soldiers facing surgery or amputation with no anesthetic were actually given bullets on which to bite. The lead of a bullet was more malleable than other available items and less likely to break a tooth. \r\n\r\nTo this day, \u201cbiting the bullet\u201d means to endure physical or emotional pain with bravery or resignation.\r\n\r\n\u201cDamn the torpedoes\u201d was coined by Union Admiral David Farragut after mines \u2013 which were then called torpedoes \u2013 in Mobile Bay damaged a ship in his fleet.\r\n\r\nHe said to his sailors, \u201cDamn the torpedoes!\u201d and led the fleet into the bay, capturing Confederate-held Fort Morgan in 1864. \r\n\r\nEver since, the phrase \u201cDamn the torpedoes, full speed ahead\u201d has been used by both military and non-military as a rallying cry to fight on, despite the consequences.\r\n\r\nWe use the term \u201cdeadline\u201d these days to refer to a due date or time limit indicating when a job must be finished.\r\n\r\nBut during the Civil War, a deadline referred to a line surrounding a prison camp, beyond which prisoners attempting escape would be shot. The term left an indelible mark in the minds of the soldiers and the citizenry and has been in use in our daily language ever since.\r\n\r\nThese days, some may think of Starbucks as the ubiquitous term for a cup of coffee, but for more than a hundred years, Americans have called coffee a\u00a0\u201ccup of Joe.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn 1913, when Josephus Daniels was appointed Secretary of the Navy, he abolished the idea of alcohol being served aboard naval ships.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAfter that, coffee became known to sailors as a \u201ccup of Joe,\u201d and it didn\u2019t take long for the phrase to make its way back home with them.\u00a0\r\n\r\nWorld War II gave us many terms that have been well used in everyday English since the 1940s, like big\u00a0wheel \u2013 anyone with a lot \u2013 or, when used sarcastically \u2013 a little authority; and gung ho \u2013 the U.S. Marines\u2019 Anglicized version of the Chinese phrase \u201ckung ho,\u201d meaning to work together.\r\n\r\nThe phrase Roger, or Roger That, dates back to 1941 when, under the original military radio phonetic alphabet system, the letter\u00a0R was pronounced, \u201cRoger\u201d on the radio. \r\n\r\nSaying \u201cRoger\u201d over the radio became shorthand for \u201cMessage Received\u201d and evolved into a common figure of speech meaning, \u201cOk\u201d or \u201cI understand,\u201d and is used constantly over the phone, in email or in face-to-face conversation these days. \r\n\r\nToday, the NATO phonetic alphabet says, \u201cRomeo,\u201d in place of R, but \u201cRoger\u201d is still standard for a message was received.\r\n\r\nCannibalize is another WWII term, which was the term used by service personnel, in all branches of the military, who often creatively repaired jeeps, trucks and planes with salvaged usable parts from disabled vehicles and aircraft.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe expression \u201cunder the radar\u201d\u00a0evolved after radar technology came into being during WWII. Military aircraft which would fly beneath Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) could go undetected. This military phrase caught on quickly with the public in the 1950s and has been used ever since.\r\n\r\n\u201cCaught a lot of flak,\u201d which now means to be harshly criticized, originally came from an acronym for German air defense cannons.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe Germans called the guns\u00a0Fliegerabwehrkanonen. Flieger\u00a0means flyer,\u00a0abwehr\u00a0means defense, and\u00a0 kanonen\u00a0means cannon. \r\nAirmen in World War II would have to fly through dangerous clouds of shrapnel created by flak. \r\n\r\nThe expression, \u201cbought the farm,\u201d thought to originate with WWII jet pilots, when war widows and the families of the soldiers killed in combat were sometimes awarded a death benefit in an amount large enough to allow them to buy a small piece of farmland.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nIn 1948, a frustrated Air Force Captain Murphy, after testing and re-testing a rocket sled at Edwards Air Force Base, said to his assistant, \u201cIf there\u2019s more than one way to do a job and one of those ways will result in disaster, then somebody will do it that way.\u201d \r\n\r\nThat sentence soon took on a life of its own and turned into the famous \u201cMurphy\u2019s Law:\u201d If anything can go wrong, it will.\r\nDuring the Cold War we adopted several new military expressions.\r\n\r\nFor instance, \u201cmore bang for the buck,\u201d which was first used when the Air Force was making the case for government funding of ballistic missiles, which, it was argued, could do more damage than a Navy aircraft carrier, and therefore represented a better investment.\r\n\r\nThe nuclear era brought us another lexicon. \r\n\r\nGround zero \u2013 meaning the point directly beneath a nuclear detonation \u2013 came into the conversation after 1946 when it was used by American weapons testers. \r\n\r\nIt\u2019s come to mean the epicenter of a terrible event ever since, and became synonymous with the rubble at the site of the 9\/11 attack at the World Trade Center.\r\n\r\n\u00a0\u201cNuclear option,\u201d meaning an extreme choice to destroy everything rather than compromise, has its roots in the options for deployment of nuclear weapons devised by military leaders during the Cold War. \r\n\r\nViet Nam gave us many expressions still in common usage.\r\n\r\n\u201cNo Sweat\u201d indicated that a task at hand would be easy to accomplish.\r\n\r\n\u201cLock and load,\u201d meaning get ready \u2013 arm and ready your weapon is in common usage to this day.\r\n\r\nAfghanistan, Iraq and the War on Terror brought us \u201cboots on the ground,\u201d meaning ground troops deployed in a potential combat operation. After the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, the term saw wide use and has ceased to refer exclusively to military operations. It\u2019s now entered the language and is in commonly used to refer to any persons sent out to walk the ground in an area.\r\n\r\nZero-dark-thirty \u2013 not every teenager\u2019s favorite time of day \u2013 it means really, really early in the morning.\r\n\r\nAnd there is really, really a lot more slang that originated with our armed forces, but we\u2019ll add just one more here:\r\n\r\nSNAFU is a relatively modern and extremely popular acronym that\u2019s crossed over into common usage.\r\n\r\nAlthough it might be a little on the salty side for polite conversation, there aren\u2019t too many people who haven\u2019t heard the term, SNAFU.\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s an old World War II acronym from the Marines that stands for \u201cSituation Normal, All ____ Up.\u201d\r\n\r\nAsk any veteran or currently serving serviceman and they will undoubtedly be able to fill in the blank for you.
