NOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, Monday, January 10, 2022\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14266\r\nESTATE OF: RICHARD HOWARD THOMPSON\r\nADMINISTRATRIX:\tPatricia Virginia Thompson\r\n\t1733 Sheets Road\r\n\tGreen Bank, WV 24944-9088\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14313\r\nESTATE OF: RICHARD ALLEN HILL\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tMelissa Dawn Hill Doss\r\n\tP. O. Box 5\r\n\tSlaty Fork, WV 26291-0005\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14314\r\nESTATE OF: SIDNEY BRENT MOORE\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tSharon Anita Owens\r\n\t134 Main Street\r\n\tDaniels, WV 25832-9689\r\n\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on November 5, 2021.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n11\/11\/2c\r\nIN THE FAMILY COURT OF \r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\n\r\nIN RE: CHANGE OF NAME \r\nFROM: EMILY JAYE SULLIVAN\r\nTO: EMILY SULLIVAN CATE\r\n\r\nLEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLICATION\r\nCHANGE OF NAME PROCEEDING\r\nNotice is hereby given that on the 30th day of November 2021, at 11:45 o\u2019clock a.m. at Family Court, 818 C 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, on said day or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, before the Honorable Joyce H. Carpenter, the Petitioner, Emily Jaye Sullivan, will apply by petition to the Family Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, for the entry of an order by said Court, changing her name from Emily Jaye Sullivan to Emily Sullivan Cate, at which time and place any interested party may appear and be heard if they so desire.\r\nYou are hereby notified that this matter may be rescheduled without further notice or publication.\r\nA copy of said petition can be obtained from the Clerk of the Circuit\/Family Court, Connie M. Carr, at her office at 900 D 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, 24954.\r\nDated this 4th day of November 2021.\r\nEmily Sullivan\r\nPro-Se Petitioner\r\n11\/11\/1c\r\n\r\nPUBLIC NOTICE\r\nWest Virginia Department of Environmental Protection\r\nDivision of Water and Waste Management\r\n601 57th Street SE\r\nCharleston, WV 25304\r\nTelephone: (304) 926-0495\r\nFax: (304) 926-0463\r\n\r\nPublic Notice No.: MA-5-21\r\nPublic Notice Date: November 7 through 13, 2021\r\n\r\nGENERAL WV\/NPDES \r\nWATER POLLUTION CONTROL PERMIT\r\nWASTEWATER DISCHARGES FROM HIGHWAY \r\nOR MUNICIPAL MAINTENANCE FACILITIES\r\nWV\/NPDES PERMIT NO. WV0116246\r\nThe Division of Water and Waste Management is proposing to reissue the General WV\/NPDES Water Pollution Control Permit to regulate the discharge of wastewater from state highway or municipal maintenance facilities. The General Permit will authorize the operation and maintenance of establishments engaged in highway maintenance and repair which have vehicle maintenance, material handling and storage, and\/or vehicle fueling and lubrication, vehicle washing facilities, and\/or domestic sewage disposal systems, or parts thereof, and the direct or indirect discharge of treated wastewater to the waters of the State. It is proposed that this General Permit be issued for a five (5) year term.\r\nThe General Permit is intended to cover discharges to waters of the state from state highway or municipal maintenance facilities engaged in the maintenance activities of highways or streets and the associated actions relative to the implementation of those activities. The discharges will be primarily storm water. Other facilities with similar type storm water discharges may potentially be covered on a case by case basis. However, certain facilities engage in vehicle washing and\/or have sewage treatment facilities on site that also require permitting. Nearly all of the facilities to be permitted under this General Permit are already in existence. This General Permit is intended to allow for one (1) registration to cover multiple discharges at a facility.\r\nThe Director of the Division of Water and Waste Management retains authority to require any owner\/operator to apply for and obtain an individual WV\/NPDES Permit. This authority will be exercised when the Director determines that such individual permit will better protect the receiving water.\r\nThe Draft Permit and Fact Sheet may be inspected by appointment between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Water and Waste Management, Public Information Office, 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25304. Copies of the documents may be obtained from the Division at a nominal cost.\r\nAny interested persons may submit written comments on the Draft Permit. Comments will be accepted until December 13, 2021. They should be addressed to:\r\n\r\nDirector, Division of Water and Waste Management\r\nDepartment of Environmental Protection\r\n601 57th Street, SE\r\nCharleston, WV 25304\r\nAttention: Melissa Atkins\r\nPhone: (304) 926-0499, Extension 43857\r\nFax: (304) 926-0496\r\nEmail: Melissa.Atkins@wv.gov\r\n\r\nAll comments received within this period will be considered prior to acting on the Draft Permit. Correspondence should include the name, address, and telephone number of the writer; and a concise statement of the nature of the issues being raised. \r\nRequests for additional information should be directed to Melissa Atkins at (304) 926-0499, Extension 43857.\r\n11\/11\/1c\r\n\r\nTOWN OF DURBIN\r\nORDINANCE NUMBER 1.03\r\nMunicipal Court and its Jurisdiction.\r\n(Town Judge)\r\nAn ordinance providing for the operation and maintenance of a Municipal Court: and for the appointment of a Municipal Court Judge, his\/her powers, and duties. (WV code 8-10-2 Attached Reference)\r\nWHEREAS: It being the responsibility of the Police of the County of Pocahontas to enforce all laws of the United States Government, the State of West Virginia and the Town of Durbin, it is equally the responsibility of the Town of Durbin to provide a Municipal Judge which is responsive to the requirements of such law enforcement. The intent of this ordinance is to assist the law enforcement agencies and to help enforce the Town of Durbin Ordinances.\r\nWHEREAS: It is equally the responsibility of the Town of Durbin to make available a ready source of relief from improper detention and to provide an oracle for complaint of the private sector, without expense or embarrassment. It is, therefore, necessary that the Town of Durbin have a Municipal Judge to act and perform, without prejudice, the functions of an arbitrator of differences within the community and to execute the laws of the Town of Durbin.\r\nBE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF DURBIN:\r\nSECTION 1\r\nThe judicial power of the Town of Durbin shall be invested in a Municipal Court. This court shall have exclusive jurisdiction of proceedings for violations of any town ordinance, and exclusive jurisdiction of all offenses not falling under the mandatory jurisdictions of other courts. No jury shall be summoned to try any case in this court.\r\nSECTION 2\r\nThe Durbin Town Council shall appoint a Municipal Court Judge, fix his\/her salary, to do the will of the Town Council.\r\nSECTION 3\r\nThe Municipal Judge shall, within the Town of Durbin, have the powers and authority to see that the ordinances, resolutions, rules and regulations of the governing body are faithfully executed. He\/she shall have jurisdiction to hear and determine any and all alleged violations and render judgment for the violations. He\/she shall have the power to issue fines, penalties, and any court costs. All fines, penalties and costs are due at the time of the judge\u2019s decision, unless otherwise noted.\r\nSECTION 4\r\nAppeals shall lie from the judgment of the Municipal Court, to the Magistrate Court or Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, in accordance with the law.\r\nSECTION 5\r\nThe Municipal Court Clerk shall keep an accurate record of all court proceedings as required by law. All fines collected by the municipal court clerk will be promptly turned over to the treasurer on the first business day after collected. The treasurer will put the funds in the appropriate fund immediately after receiving them. Treasurer will give the municipal court clerk a receipt for funds given.\r\nSECTION 6\r\nThe Municipal Judge will have the power to impose fines not to exceed five hundred dollars ($500.00).\r\nSECTION 7\r\nThe Municipal Judge shall act as arbitrator for any complaint or disagreement of any ordinance.\r\nSECTION 8\r\nTown of Durbin Municipal Court shall convene on the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. in the Durbin Town Hall.\r\nPROVISIONS OF THE ORDINANCE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE UPON APPROVAL AND PROPER PROCEDURES OF THE DURBIN TOWN COUNCIL.\r\nFirst Reading: October 14, 2021\r\nSecond Reading: November 2, 2021\r\nShereen Baily, Mayor, Town of Durbin\r\nJohn Osborne, Recorder\r\n11\/11\/2c
