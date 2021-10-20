Thursday, October 24, 1946\r\n\r\nHILLSBORO NEWS\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Moffett McNeel and daughter, Mrs. Louis Hilleary, were visitors in South Charleston last week.\r\n\r\nPat Fowler is the efficient manager of Hillsboro service station.\r\n\r\nGeorge Edgar is taking up lambs in this vicinity and paying a good price.\r\n\r\nThe Women\u2019s Society of Christian Service held their monthly meeting at the home of Mrs. R. H. Auldridge at Mill Point.\r\n\r\nA number of hunters and sportsmen have been in our vicinity.\r\n\r\nWEDDINGS\r\n\r\nRev. and Mrs. R. J. Skaggs, of Edray, announce the marriage of their daughter, Ruth, to Edmond O. Shanahan, son of Mrs. E. J. Shanahan and the late Mr. Shanahan. On Wednesday, October 16, 1946\u2026 Mr. Shanahan is a World War II veteran of 31 months having served 19 months in the European theatre.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Wilbur Sharp, of Marlinton, announce the coming marriage of their daughter, Mary Louise, to Thomas Alexander Arbuckle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alex W. Arbuckle, of Maxwelton.\r\n\r\nJohn Joseph Dunn\r\n\r\nThe Ladies Aid of Marvin Chapel held a Thanksgiving Service in their church in June for the safe return from war of so many of our servicemen. At the same time, they had a Memorial Service for John J. Dunn, the one boy lost from this community. At the time, a collection was taken and later donations were received for the purpose of buying something and placing it in the church as a memorial to John.\r\n\r\nOn Sunday, October 13, a beautiful cross, candles and a plaque were placed in the church and dedicated to the memory of John by Rev. J. K. Marshall. The service was closed with a solo, \u201cNo Night There,\u201d sung by Wilmer Ruckman, who was accompanied at the piano by his sister, Miss Alice Ruckman.\r\n\r\nJohn Joseph Dunn was the son of Dennis Francis Dunn and Elizabeth Simmons Dunn. He was born on September 5, 1921, at Watoga. He was killed in action on May 8, 1942. At the time of his death, he was serving aboard the aircraft carrier the U. S. S. Lexington when it was sunk during the Coral Sea Battle with the Japanese.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Amanda Elizabeth Kelley Taylor, aged 73 years, died at her home near Dunmore Tuesday, October 15, 1946, On Friday afternoon the funeral was held from Wesley Chapel by her pastor, with burial in the Chapel cemetery. The deceased was the widow of the late George W. Taylor, who died two years ago.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Martha Hevener Cassell died October 12, 1946 at the age of 86 years. She was the age of 86 years. She was united in marriage to Samuel Cassell, who preceded her to the grave some years ago\u2026 Funeral service was held in the Hevener Church of the Brethren, burial was in the cemetery nearby.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Ida Harmon Wilfong, wife of Clarence Wilfong, of Clawson, died Monday morning, October 21, 1946, at the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband and their four children, one of whom is an infant of a few days.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Pearl Perkins died suddenly at her home near Hillsboro Monday, October 7, 1946\u2026 Funeral services were conducted at her home with burial in the Droop Mountain Cemetery. She was the daughter of George and Nancy Cochran\u2026 She was married to James L. Perkins\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nGeorge William Washburn, age 77, survived by his wife, two sons and seven daughters. Funeral services were held in the Arbovale Methodist church with burial in the Arbovale cemetery.\r\n
